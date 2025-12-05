X!

Government websites and several other platforms hit by Cloudflare error

Error message in the Bolt application. Source: Bolt user image
Many government websites, including those of the government, Riigikogu and police, went down Friday morning due to issues with cybersecurity firm Cloudflare.

The outage also temporarily affected the ERR news portal and other ERR websites, including ETV. Services like Bolt's website and app were also inaccessible.

The disruption began shortly before 11 a.m., with access to most websites restored around 11:15 a.m.

Cloudflare is a company that provides protection against distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. This marks the second major outage in just a few weeks.

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Marcus Turovski

