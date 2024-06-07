Estonia's e-state app launch planned for end of 2024

The first stage of the state mobile app has been completed and the finished product should reach users by the end of 2024, the State Information System Agency (RIA) has said.

RIA announced a competition for the app's development at the start of the year and Net Group was awarded the contract.

The second stage will be handed at the end of July and security testing will then take place.

Taavi Ploompuu, RIA's deputy general director for the state information system, said information from the first app mRiik, which was scrapped, has been applied to the new application "eesti.ee" – which is also the name of the state portal.

"During the testing of MRiik, thousands of people gave extremely necessary input /.../ Therefore, the work done previously has not gone to waste," he said.

Ploompuu said the interface has been updated making it user-friendly and in line with the national design framework. The new state app will reduce state costs in the long term, he added.

It will include most of the services available online and the rest require a change in the law.

Next year, the developers plan to focus on creating services for entrepreneurs and solutions for local government services.

€1.2 million has been earmarked for the development of the state app. Currently, the publically announced price is €800,000, for which money from the structural funds of the European Union will be used.

