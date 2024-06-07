Estonia's e-state app launch planned for end of 2024

News
New e-state app.
New e-state app. Source: RIA
News

The first stage of the state mobile app has been completed and the finished product should reach users by the end of 2024, the State Information System Agency (RIA) has said.

RIA announced a competition for the app's development at the start of the year and Net Group was awarded the contract.

The second stage will be handed at the end of July and security testing will then take place.

Taavi Ploompuu, RIA's deputy general director for the state information system, said information from the first app mRiik, which was scrapped, has been applied to the new application "eesti.ee" – which is also the name of the state portal.

"During the testing of MRiik, thousands of people gave extremely necessary input /.../ Therefore, the work done previously has not gone to waste," he said.  

Ploompuu said the interface has been updated making it user-friendly and in line with the national design framework. The new state app will reduce state costs in the long term, he added.

It will include most of the services available online and the rest require a change in the law.

Next year, the developers plan to focus on creating services for entrepreneurs and solutions for local government services.

€1.2 million has been earmarked for the development of the state app. Currently, the publically announced price is €800,000, for which money from the structural funds of the European Union will be used.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Eliis Lõhmus, Helen Wright

Related

listen: radio tallinn

EU elections 2024

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:01

Linguist: In seven years AI will understand sarcasm in Livonian

18:25

Estonia to stop third-country nations from buying land near strategic facilities

17:58

WHO: Estonian youth less active than their European peers

17:24

Poll: SDE, Isamaa on track for two EP mandates each

16:55

Ministry scraps free county bus travel for Ukrainian refugees

16:27

ERR in Donetsk oblast: Ruins now dotted with Ukrainian defensive positions

16:22

Estonia's e-state app launch planned for end of 2024

15:55

No plans to raise conscripts' monthly allowance

15:17

Gallery: Gonsiori tanäv reopens to cars, public transport

14:55

Ministry promises draft climate law will be ready in June

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

06.06

Videos: Divers may have found site of sunken 'Kaleva' passenger plane

06.06

Estonia's county bus fare price ceilings to skyrocket

06.06

Updated language law raises fines, increases employers' responsibility

06.06

Experts: ECB decision to lower interest rates will not immediately affect loans

06.06

Tallinn's bus, tram timetables to temporarily change from June 7

06.06

Narva planning to build four-star hotel

09:48

Warm weather brings forth angry horseflies alongside mosquitoes

08:54

Sauna enthusiasts aiming to set new world record

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo