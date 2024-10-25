New state app will be trilingual

Estonia's new eesti.ee e-state app will be accessible in Estonian, English, and Russian, the Information System Authority (RIA) has said.

"The aim of language selection is to ensure that public services are accessible to as wide a population as possible," said Õie-Mari Aasmäe, head of RIA's technology development department.

"Considering that a significant number of Russian speakers live in Estonia, including Ukrainians and representatives of other nationalities, it is important to offer them the option to use public services in the language they understand best," she said.

Aasmäe added the multilingual user interface helps to create inclusive and effective communication between the state and its residents.

The first stage of the app is expected to go live at the end of the year, RIA said.

New e-state app. Source: RIA

