Estonia testing new threat notification system

Over the next two years, the Ministry of the Interior will test a new system "Taskusireen" (Pocket Siren) that sends threat notifications to smartphones.

"Taskusireen" does not rely on mobile operators' networks and can send messages when mobile connections do not work. It alerts the user with sound, light and vibration, even when the phone is in silent mode.

Kadi Luht-Kallas, "Taskusireen" project manager, said it makes sense to use different channels to inform residents about threats, depending on the situation.

She said the aim is to find out whether media transmission based on high mast 5G technology is suitable for transmitting threat notifications.

If the project is successful, Laht-Kallas said, this technology could significantly improve the efficiency, accuracy and rapid alerting capability of the Estonian national threat notification system.

Luht-Kallas said that such a solution is not yet in use anywhere in the world. "If the technology is tested successfully, this pilot project will also have a high export potential in the current security situation," she said.

Estonia has been developing a national warning system since 2022. It will be in place by the end of the year.

Since 2023, it has been possible to send SMS messages to phones located in the danger zone. Estonian Public Broadcasting's radio, TV, and web portals will also be able to spread the word. It is also possible to receive alerts through the "Ole Valmis!" app and the eesti.ee app which is currently being developed.

Additionally, this autumn Estonia will participate in an EU pilot project that will test the possibility of sending an alert to devices using location information via the Galileo satellite.

The "Taskusireen" project lasts for 24 months and has a budget of €1.25 million. The funding comes from the European Union Cohesion Policy and was distributed by the Government Office.

State Secretary Taimar Peterkop said it is extremely important that threat notifications can be received in multiple ways.

