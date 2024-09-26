Health minister wants to limit smartphone use in schools

Health Minister Riina Sikkut (SDE) has pledged to draft a regulation which will require primary schools to limit the use of smartphones, starting from the next school year.

The regulation as announced would apply to junior high or basic school level (Põhiukool) and not extend to the senior high school grades (Gümnaasium).

Speaking at the regular government press conference on Thursday, Sikkut said: "In collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Research, we are drafting a regulation to restrict the use of smart devices outside of classroom activities at basic schools, starting next September."

However, an advisor to Education and Research Minister Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200) informed ERR shortly after Sikkut's announcement that the cabinet had not yet discussed the matter, and no agreement had been reached on the issue.

While speaking at the press conference, Sikkut referenced an appeal from health and mental health specialists, urging the government to provide clear guidance on how to limit the use of smartphones and other devices, outside of class time.

Sikkut then said she would respond to the appeal's authors.

In her later response to that appeal, the minister explained that the her social affairs minister and the education ministry are working together to amend a regulation which sets requirements for both the living and learning environments in schools.

Sikkut said: "As health minister, I proposed to explicitly state that from the next school year, basic school school students should not use smart devices outside of classroom activities. This would permit students to focus on their studies during class, and to socialize and get some exercise during breaks, but without the distraction of a glowing screen."

Sikkut also highlighted the plus points of modern digital learning materials alongside the negatives, which include making school bags lighter in weight, cutting the burden to teachers of grading homework, and providing tasks tailored to each student's level or interest.

She added that while digital skills need to be acquired, digital tools cannot replace everything. The upcoming regulation, which will soon be open for public consultation, will as a result also propose that digital learning activities be planned a way so younger students do not spend more than two hours on their digital devices inside one school day.

Sikkut acknowledged that the widespread use of smartphones poses a health risk, but pointed out that schools already have the scope to limit children's use of such devices via their own internal school rules.

"It's important for children to move around and interact with each other during breaks, rather than sitting still with their noses in their phones. During class, the focus should be on learning, not on staring at a glowing screen."

"This is crucial to academic performance as well as the mental and physical health of children. Smart devices are a new public health risk, and this is being addressed internationally," Sikkut went on.

"While families will undoubtedly strive to monitor children's device use at home, schools should provide clear direction, arising from the state, and ensuring that the focus in education remains on exactly that, as well as the development of a range of skills, including digital competencies. This should be carried out using school-provided resources and learning materials, and not personal devices or social media," Minister Sikkut went on.

Sikkut said she encourages schools to start implementing rules that limit the use of smart devices even ahead of the regulation coming into effect.

Daniel Coll, spokesperson for Tallinn European School (TES) told ERR News there are rules in place there. "Students at TES must leave their devices in their lockers during the course of the entire school day, it encourages conversations and connections. They are very happy to follow this rule and we rarely have problems enforcing it," Coll said.

