Järva County school declares itself 'mobile phone free'

Discussions about mobile phone use in schools are currently being had by teachers across Estonia. One school in Järva County introduced a ban several years ago and told "Aktuaalne kaamera" how it works.

Laupa Basic School in Türi Municipality has 108 students. Children in grades four to eight must hand over their mobile phones before lessons begin in the morning.

Pupils in grades one through three, as well as ninth graders, are exempt from this requirement, but they are also not allowed to use their phones during class.

"Aktuaalne kaamera" asked children what they think.

Sixth-grade student Gerda supports the rule. "Otherwise, everyone would be on their phones every day, every hour," she said.

However, she said some students secretly keep their phones, putting them in their bags instead.

Karl-Kristjan, in seventh-grade, believes the restriction is useful.

"If you do not hand in your phone and you are on it during class, then first of all, you are distracting the teacher, your classmates, and you are not focusing on the lesson yourself," he said. "Being on your phone becomes like an addiction — you feel like you need to be on it during every break."

Seventh-grade student Karmen said she does not like the rule but still follows it. She admitted to using her phone "a lot." "But my parents have set limits for me. So I cannot use it for more than four hours."

Laupa Basic School's principal, Kaarel Aluoja said when the school first introduced the rule confiscated phones frequently rang.

"When we started this a few years ago, it was quite annoying here in the office because someone's phone was always ringing. Now, if there is a message or a call once or twice a day, that is already a lot," he told the show.

Next year, Tallinn will launch a pilot project to reduce mobile phone use among children in schools.

