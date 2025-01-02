X!

Estonia to obligate schools to organize smart device use

A school cloakroom, where kids leave their outerwear and change into their indoor shoes. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
The Ministry of Education and Research and the Ministry of Social Affairs have reiterated that there will be no nationwide ban on mobile phones in Estonian schools. However, schools will be required to establish their own rules for regulating smartphone use on their premises.

The Ministry of Education and Research (HTM) has acknowledged concerns raised by activists regarding the excessive use of smart devices and the associated risks to mental and physical health. These considerations have been factored into a new regulation aimed at updating health requirements for educational institutions.

"We are working with the Ministry of Social Affairs to revise health protection requirements for schools and their daily schedules. As part of this effort, we plan to introduce guidelines on limiting the use of smart devices," said Ülle Matsin, head of HTM's general education policy department.

According to Matsin, the ministry has analyzed regulations in other countries as well as existing practices. The conclusion is that a nationwide uniform ban would not be appropriate and would fail to achieve the desired outcomes.

"In practice, attempts to impose a total ban within schools have only resulted in shifting device usage to other time slots, often leading to an overall increase. Experiences from several countries confirm that, depending on the age group, using smart devices to some extent can be a relevant and even necessary part of the learning process," Matsin explained.

Matsin emphasized that HTM intends to require schools to regulate device usage at the school level.

"We hope that by the time the regulation is enacted, it will be possible to provide health-based recommendations tailored to different age groups. The aim is for schools to develop their proposed rules in collaboration with parents, school boards and administrators. This approach would help foster a broader understanding and agreement on the risks of unrestricted device use," Matsin added.

Minister of Health Riina Sikkut (SDE) responded to activists by emphasizing that the ministry must balance the interests of children and young people with those of Estonian society as a whole, offering flexible solutions to meet these needs.

"According to the Estonian Institute of Human Rights, the internet is becoming an increasingly important tool for ensuring human rights. Additionally, many learning materials and tools supporting schoolwork have moved online and this trend is likely to continue. Therefore, a blanket ban is not a sustainable solution," Sikkut stated.

She added that the use of digital devices during educational activities, outside of lessons and during breaks should be decided by schools in cooperation with their governing bodies, based on contemporary evidence-based principles. These rules should be formalized in the school's internal regulations.

"This approach gives parents a clear understanding of the rules regarding digital device use at different schools and allows them to make an informed choice of educational institution if necessary," the minister explained.

A ban on the use of smart devices in schools was sought by NGO Kogukonna Hüvanguks, which aims to raise awareness about the effects of electromagnetic fields in Estonia.

In the fall, 35 researchers signed an open letter urging the state to develop clear rules for the use of smart devices in schools by the next academic year. The researchers also encouraged schools to ban the use of personal smart devices during the school day, except for educational purposes or exceptional cases, such as health-related needs.

Editor: Mari Peegel, Marcus Turovski

