Tallinn launches new initiative to cut smart device use in schools

The City of Tallinn, in collaboration with researchers from Tallinn University, is set to develop a scientific methodology for managing smart device usage in schools. The initiative's primary aim is to decrease students' screen time both in class and during breaks to enhance their mental and physical well-being, improve academic performance, and foster social skills.

Recent research confirms that uncontrolled use of smart devices negatively affects children's health and social relationships. The City of Tallinn is therefore now working alongside researchers and schools to create and pilot a methodology with the aim of effectively reducing excessive screen use. To do so, Tallinn has partnered with scientists from Tallinn University's Educational Psychology Center.

According to Tallinn Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE), many families and schools struggle with children's screen dependency, which impacts mental health and hinders focus.

"Based on expert recommendations, we're helping schools create an environment that supports balanced device use. We also aim to involve parents in this process, working with researchers to raise family awareness and improve parenting skills in supporting their children on this issue," said Ossinovski. "This problem certainly cannot be solved by prohibition but only through a shift in school culture."

Besides limiting device usage in schools, there is also a need to support students and families in managing excessive screen time outside of school. To enable Tallinn's schools to adopt a unified, evidence-based approach, the city is working with both scientists and schools to develop a methodology grounded in developmental psychology principles and best practices in education management. Selected schools will pilot the solution starting in 2025.

"If solving the issue of excessive device use among children and youth were simple, it would already have been done," Tallinn University researcher and educational psychologist Grete Arro.

"Step-by-step, we're learning to support children in becoming self-regulated device users so that screen time doesn't harm their learning, relationships, or well-being. It's a long journey that needs the input of many parties, not a quick fix."

According to a City of Tallinn press release, the project will be rolled out in multiple stages. First, a thorough review of research and best practices will be conducted, with a report analyzing effective global solutions and costly mistakes to avoid. In early 2025, solution development will commence in collaboration with experts and pilot schools. The methodology will be tested in pilot schools starting in September, alongside impact assessments. By 2026, Tallinn aims to extend the solution to all schools in the Estonian capital.

"We can't expect schools to have the expertise and time to gather the best knowledge on children's screen use," said Ott Oja, head of Tallinn's Children and Youth Mental Health Action Plan.

"The city will step in to support our schools, bringing with us true experts in this field. Our approach is scientific and involves the entire school community, leading to an effective city-wide solution," Oja added.

The project involves active collaboration with researchers, teachers, students, and parents to ensure broad adoption and long-term impact. A launch event was held at Tallinn's Südalinna School, which has already been implementing various measures to regulate device use for more than seven years.

Südalinna School is part of the "Movement-Friendly School"(Liikuma kutsuv kool) program, which engages students in activities including dance breaks and other outdoor pursuits as a means of offering a range of alternatives to screen time. The diverse experience of schools in managing device use will also be analyzed alongside the best international practices.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!