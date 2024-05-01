RIA head, judges, PM earn highest civil servant salaries in 2023

Judges took eight of the top 10 spots in the list of highest public sector salaries in 2023, data from the Ministry of Finance shows. Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) was also among the top earners.

Margus Noormaa who heads up the State Information System's Authority (RIA) was paid €101,260 last year, followed by Tallinn Circuit Court Chairman Villem Lapimaa on €97,983, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Villu Kõve €96,773, and Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) €94,805 in fifth place.

Data published on Wednesday shows the average monthly salary basic salary of a public sector worker – both local and national government levels – was €2,407, and the total salary was €2,496.

Salares rose by 9 percent for civil servants and by 13 percent for local government officials.

Growth was driven by the security sector, such as workers in the police, rescue, foreign, prison officials, and active military, whose average salary increased by 14 percent, the ministry said.

Salaries will remain at approximately the same level in 2024 due to the freezing of public sector salaries to 4 percent, it added.

The average basic salary as of April 1, 2024 is €2,434 – a 4 percent rise on last year.

In total 19,430 officials worked in state and local government institutions last year. Of these, 16,462 were employed in state institutions and 2,968 in municipalities. 

The average salary in 2023 was €1,832 per month.

Editor: Mait Ots, Helen Wright

