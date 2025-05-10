41-nation cyberdefense exercise Locked Shields concludes in Tallinn

X!

Locked Shields 2025 was organized by the Tallinn-based NATO CCDCOE. Source: NATO CCDCOE
NATO's annual live-fire cyberdefense exercise Locked Shields concluded in Tallinn on Friday, where more than 4,000 participants from 41 nations showcased their commitment to defending cyberspace.

Locked Shields 2025, organized by the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defense Center of Excellence (CCDCOE), saw the coalition of participating nations prove its strength in action, according to a press release.

As cyber threats grow in scale and complexity, so too has Locked Shields. What started as a small-scale test of capabilities has evolved over 15 years into the most complex cyberdefense exercise, spanning the military, civilian, legal and strategic domains.

New technologies, challenges and collaborative mechanisms are introduced to the exercise each year to reflect the constantly changing cyber landscape. In 2025, new features included a cloud-based infrastructure, quantum computing injects, AI-driven narratives and a redesigned scoring system rewarding collaboration and resilience.

"Cyberattacks have become increasingly complex and extensive over the years, and Locked Shields has followed the same path," acknowledged Estonian Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform). "It is a strong testament to Estonia's cyber capabilities that all of this takes place right here in Tallinn."

"In today's environment, where cyberattacks can disrupt entire societies, our defense must be united, agile and always evolving," said NATO CCDCOE director Mart Noorma.

"Locked Shields is held in a competitive environment, but its true strength lies in cooperation," he continued. "It brings together nations to learn, adapt and grow, side by side, because that's how resilience is built."

This week, more than 4,000 people from 41 nations split into 17 multinational Blue Teams were challenged to protect virtualized national systems — from power grids and battle management systems to satellite links and 5G networks.

The teams were simultaneously put to the test regarding legal assessment, communication, disinformation, forensics as well as national-level decision-making under pressure.

The three highest-scoring teams of Locked Shields 2025 were Team Germany and Singapore, Team Poland and France, and Team Italy, Slovenia and the U.S. (Colorado National Guard).

Organizers emphasized, however, that Locked Shields has always been more than just a competition. While scoring helps measure and motivate performance, the ultimate goal remains a shared one: to build stronger, smarter and more collaborative cross-border cyberdefense.

"Locked Shields is made real by the people behind it," said exercise director Dan Ungureanu, thanking all the team members, organizers and partners who contributed to this year's exercise. "Your effort helps shape the future of collective cyberdefense."

Editor: Aili Vahtla

