Luxembourg funds Ukrainian cyber internships at NATO's CCDCOE in Tallinn

Luxembourg will support internships for Ukrainian students and academics at NATO's Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence (CCDCOE), Minister for Defense Yuriko Backes said during a visit.

The Ukraine Internships Program will support Ukrainian students, PhD students, and academics in gaining cyber-specific experience and competencies.

Ten interns are expected at the CCDCOE over the next two years, working on projects that involve future technologies in the cyber field, international law and strategy.

Backes signed a declaration with the center on Friday, saying assisting Ukraine "in every way possible remains a priority."

"With cyber threats on the rise, the growing importance of ICT in the military domain and the still raging Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, I am pleased to sign the declaration of support to enable Ukrainian academics to undertake internships at NATO CCDCOE," she said in a statement.

Dr. Mart Noorma, director of NATO CCDCOE, said the initiative is an "excellent" example of how the center can operate.

"Supporting the development of Ukraine's new generation of leaders is the best thing we can do to better integrate Ukraine into the European Union and NATO," he said.

Ukraine has been a member of the center as a contributing participant since 2023.

The CCDCOE is a NATO-accredited knowledge hub located in Tallinn, Estonia, offering a unique interdisciplinary approach to the most relevant issues in cyber defense.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!