Locked Shields 2025 cyber defense exercise gets underway in Tallinn

This week, the world's most complex cyber defense exercise, Locked Shields 2025, is taking place in Tallinn. During the exercise, 4,000 experts from 41 different nations in 17 teams are tasked with defending national systems and critical infrastructure in a high-pressure, live-fire cyber conflict that mirrors today's evolving threats.

This year is the fifteenth anniversary of the annual Locked Shields cyber defense training exercise in Tallinn, organized by the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defense Center of Excellence (CCDCOE).

This year, Locked Shields challenges 4,000 experts from 41 different nations in 17 teams to defend national systems and critical infrastructure in a high-pressure, live-fire cyber conflict that mirrors today's evolving threats.

For the exercise, participants are divided into 17 multinational "Blue Teams" to face more than 8,000 sophisticated attacks against a massive landscape of 8,000 virtual systems representing nation state-like infrastructure.

According to a press release, this year's fictional scenario reflects some of the most pressing current global realities, including geopolitical tensions, violations of sovereignty, and large-scale cyberattacks. The 2025 storyline has also been expanded to include additional fictional nations and wider regions, underlining how cyber defense cooperation must transcend borders in an increasingly interconnected digital world.

"In a world where cyber threats cross every border, Locked Shields proves that resilience in cyberspace is built together. Bringing nations, experts, and partners together in real-time defense is more vital than ever — and we are proud to stand at the heart of that mission," said Mart Noorma, director of the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defense Center of Excellence.

Locked Shields 2025. Source: Arno Mikkor

Locked Shields addresses the protection of vital services and critical infrastructure that are fundamental for modern societies to operate, such as power and 5G networks, as well as key military infrastructure like air defense and battle management systems.

However, participants not only need to defend against relentless cyberattacks but also have to deal with political pressure, disinformation campaigns, and infrastructure crises during the exercise.

"In a cyber crisis, decisions must be made in seconds, under pressure, and without certainty," said Dan Ungureanu, exercise director of Locked Shields 2025. "Locked Shields teaches the mindset and cooperation needed to prevail when every second counts and every action matters."

Locked Shields 2025 also includes several major new innovations.

A new cloud segment has been created, quantum computing topics are now featured in the Strategic Decision-Making track, while AI challenges run across all main tracks. Multiple cyber operations and surprise elements have been planned throughout the two days of execution to test the teams' speed and adaptability.

Locked Shields 2025. Source: Arno Mikkor

The exercise's strategic communication track is now also supported by a new dynamic information environment, and a unified storyline now links three major cyber exercises: Crossed Swords (XS), Locked Shields (LS), and Allied Power Exercise (APEX).

"The world is witnessing a clear rise in cyberattacks against critical infrastructure," said Mart Noorma. "We see it daily in Ukraine, where energy grids and communications systems are targeted, but also globally, from ransomware attacks on hospitals to disruptions in public services. Locked Shields prepares nations to defend not only their networks but the essential services their societies depend on. As cyber threats grow more complex and the lines between peace and conflict blur, Locked Shields stands as a reminder that resilience is not built in isolation — it is forged through shared challenges, trusted cooperation, and relentless training," he added.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!