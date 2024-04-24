Locked Shields cyber defense exercise kicks off in Tallinn

Live-fire cyber defense exercise Locked Shields launches in Tallinn today with participants from over 40 nations. Despite being in its 14th year, the event is still considered by organizers to be a "unique" place for cooperation.

Locked Shields is the world's biggest live-fire cyber defense exercise and this year there are 18 teams and over 4,000 participants. Experts come from the fields of cyber security, digital forensics, legal affairs, and strategic communication.

The exercise allows countries to test and develop their national cyber defense strategies in a safe place and participants also receive training in legal, strategic, and communication tactics. They can also work with international allies to create effective responses.

Over the next few days, teams will face real-time challenges to strengthen defenses against sophisticated cyber threats in the fictional state of Berylia.

The exercise puts the Blue Teams, acting as rapid reaction units, to the test as they defend Berylia and its infrastructure, such as gas and electricity networks, from cyberattacks planned by the Red Team, which acts as the aggressor.

A map of Berylia at Locked Shields exercise on April 23, 2024. Source: NATO CCDCOE

The annual exercise has been taking place in Tallinn since 2010 and is organized by the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence (CCDCOE).

Exercise Director Lt. Col. Urmet Tomp told ERR News Locked Shields is still "unique in the world," because it provides training to whole teams, in different domains, in a complex "risk-free" environment "without hassle".

It is better to have tested cyber systems before they attacked, he said: "They can experiment with command structures, with ways of thinking, how to protect [things]."

Tomp said he was not sure if there had been an increase in interest since the start of the full-scale invasion in Ukraine two years ago, but more people and teams are participating.

LtCol Urmet Tomp, the Exercise Director Locked Shields 2024. Source: NATO CCDCOE

"Conflicts all around the world probably make a difference and nations feel that they need some sort of common frameworks, common protection against these possible cyber threats which are emanating from different countries," he said.

One of the most interesting developments this year is the use of AI, Tomp said. One of the Blue Teams is testing how defenses could be carried out using only AI.

"This is unique by itself in the world," he added. "This is a pretty cool and interesting feature of this exercise using new technology. The world's biggest companies are providing new technologies to test it out here."

But the most important thing is cooperation, Tomp stressed.

Locked Shields. Source: NATO CCDCOE

"I am really impressed that nations want to cooperate in cyber fora and it is so important," he said, adding that even today some countries can still be "hesitant" to cooperate with each other.

It is also good for Estonia that the event takes place here.

"We are testing out new systems, we are developing this exercise in Estonia. It brings specialists all around the world here. Besides that, Estonian companies, academia, and the government side are all involved in this exercise," Tomp said. "We have to tremendous chance to learn from each other, so there is huge benefit for Estonia here as well."

Locked Shields has been organized by the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defense Center of Excellence (CCDCOE) in Tallinn since 2010. This year 25 industry and academia partners are participating.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!