X!

Russian hackers are interested in chaos and money, says NATO CCDCOE director

News
Mart Noorma.
Mart Noorma. Source: ERR
News

The world is in a cyberwar in every sense except a legal one because no side has declared war, said Mart Noorma, director of the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defense Center of Excellence (CCDCOE) in Tallinn. Russian hackers' goal is to sow chaos and steal money, he said.

Noorma told Wednesday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" about the situation in cyberspace.

The avalanche of attacks from Russia is very intense. "The bad actors think they can attack as much as they can, limited only by how well countries can defend themselves and hold the criminals accountable," he told the show.

"The West constantly feels how hacker groups supported by the Russian authorities are carrying out attacks against us. By supporting hacker groups, the state can more easily create confusion. Then the state is not directly connected. Creating chaos has been a constant for Russia — their goal is to achieve geopolitical and cognitive effects so that people in democratic countries begin to doubt their values and governments. Even influencing presidential elections is of interest to the hackers," he explained.

"Quite often, Russian hackers also have financial motives — the proceeds are divided among state agencies," Noorma explained.

The director said there is no sign that attacks on Estonia will increase as Victory Day (May 9) approaches.

Russian cyberattacks against Ukraine have also caused global economic damage.

Mart Noorma. Source: ERR

"For example, the attack against the Viasat system at the start of the war, which affected Germany's energy sector — although that was probably an indirect effect rather than the goal," Noorma said.

In wartime, the primary targets are military systems to gain direct information about what is happening on the battlefield from the Ukrainian perspective.

"That's the most attractive target, but it's also professionally protected. They also try to infiltrate social media messaging apps like Signal to eavesdrop on communications," he said.

Every day services could also be targeted, the director said, such as the population registry, which could prevent marriages from being registered.

He also spoke about other countries where states support cyberattacks.

"China does not engage in public, visible cybercrime like Russia, nor in banditry like North Korea, but they have their own interests, such as gathering information about potential adversaries. And even our big friends will not deny that," Noorma said.

By 2025, the estimated damage from cyberattacks will reach $10 trillion. This is larger than the drug trade and greater than the gross domestic product of most countries.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright, Mari Peegel

Source: Esimene stuudio, interviewed by Andres Kuusk

Related

News in simple Estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:20

Government approves first proposals to reduce red tape

14:49

Legendary Estonian singer Els Himma dies

14:41

Video: Wild boar piglet runs straight into the mouth of a bear

14:37

Government makes VAT rise permanent

14:23

Kristjan Vassil: Joint Tallinn hospital would stifle healthy competition

14:09

Eesti Energia's revenue, profit up in first quarter of 2025

13:39

Elena Malõgina through to round two in Sweden after opponent concedes

13:36

Estonian daycares to be obligated to monitor children's development

13:06

Estonia revokes visa-free policy for Georgian officials over ongoing repressions

13:02

Germany's largest-ever exhibition of Estonian art opens in Dresden

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

11:41

Baltics close airspace to world leaders traveling to Russia for May 9 Updated

09:11

Police issue warning after bear spotted in Tallinn on Thursday morning Updated

06.05

Locked Shields 2025 cyber defense exercise gets underway in Tallinn

07.05

Russia's border city preparing Victory Day 'propaganda concert' for Narva residents

06.05

Escaped kangaroo faces tough odds in Estonian wilderness

07.05

Tallinn's planned Pelguranna tramway still worries locals

06.05

Possible fecal contamination found in Tartu area drinking water

06.05

Swedbank cuts Estonia's economic growth forecast for this year

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo