Border crossings almost double over holidays in south Estonia

The number of border crossers was far higher than normal over the Christmas period at Koidula and Luhamaa in southern Estonia. Trucks are currently queuing virtually for three to four weeks.

Despite repeated recommendations from the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) to avoid traveling to Russia, there was a surge of activity at Estonia's eastern borders.

While the queues in Narva have already made headlines, the situation in the south was also difficult at times.

At the start of December, up to 300 people sought to cross into Russia via Luhamaa and Koidula each day. But just before Christmas, around 500 people tried to exit the country each day.

"Queues began forming a couple of days later and peaked on December 22. At the Koidula border checkpoint, people waited in line for up to 10 hours," said Peter Maran, head of the PPA's Southeast border checkpoints.

As of December 27, the situation has returned to normal. But, Maran said this could change at Koidula in the coming days.

"Around midday, when train passengers and buses arrive at the checkpoint, queues can still form. But compared to the pre-holiday period, the situation is now stable," he explained.

Customs checks have also contributed to longer than usual queues. Since August, all travelers, along with their goods and baggage, have been inspected on their way out of the country.

Voldemar Linno, head of the Customs Control Department at the Tax and Customs Board, said truck queues at both checkpoints currently span several weeks.

"These queues are virtual — trucks are not physically waiting at the border. The electronic queuing system allows trucks and drivers to wait in a more comfortable location. I believe truck queues will gradually diminish, especially since Russia essentially has a 10-day holiday starting in January. From experience, truck traffic is almost non-existent in early January," he said.

Maran stated there is no indication that the queues in Southeast Estonia are being artificially created. Additionally, few intentional violations have been detected during inspections.

Linno pointed out that most customs violations involve undeclared cash. People often misunderstanding the rules.

"People tend to focus on the exceptions that allow for certain amounts of cash to be exported. However, the main rule is that the export of cash in currencies listed by the EU — such as euros, Swedish kronor, and Polish zloty — is prohibited. Rubles and dollars, however, are not subject to such restrictions," he explained.

Both Maran and Linno said it is pointless to wrap presents at home as customs checks require gifts to be unwrapped.

Maran said New Year's does not impact border crossings as much as Christmas.

"Experience from previous years shows that those traveling to Russia typically leave before Christmas, stay there for a longer period, and begin returning in early January. Queues might then form for those returning from Russia to Estonia," he added.

