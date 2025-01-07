X!

Waste handlers out sick causing garbage to pile up in Tallinn

News
A biowaste container.
A biowaste container. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Since 10 to 15 percent of employees at the Tallinn Waste Recycling Center (TJT) are currently on sick leave, waste collection in the city is behind schedule. TJT is in the process of hiring new staff to expedite the resolution of the accumulating waste issue.

"We are dealing with a seasonal issue that we are currently working to resolve. We understand that overflowing garbage bins are very unpleasant, and just today we held a meeting to discuss what additional steps we can take to improve waste collection," said Jelena Filimonova, spokesperson for the Tallinn Waste Recycling Center (TJT).

The seasonal issue is due to staff illnesses, which have affected 10 to 15 percent of the company's 50 employees, according to Filimonova. "We are currently in an unusual situation — the rate of illness has exceeded our buffer zone," she explained.

The biggest waste collection issues are currently in Tallinn's Old Town, where delays range from two to four days, Filimonova noted.

Each crew is assigned a specific area and works according to a fixed schedule, which makes it challenging to substitute one crew with another. However, efforts are being made to redistribute areas among available crews, she added.

Filimonova also said the company is addressing the issue by overhiring — recruiting more employees than there is regular work for — and asking staff to postpone their vacations.

Clients are not charged for missed collections, and new collection times for delayed pickups can be found on the TJT website, she said.

Waste collection in Tallinn is organized by two companies depending on the area: TJT and Eesti Keskkonnateenused.

--

Editor: Mari Peegel, Marcus Turovski

Waste handlers out sick causing garbage to pile up in Tallinn

