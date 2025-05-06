Hazardous waste and reusable items collection weekends return to Tallinn in May

On the weekends of May 10 to 11 and 17 to 18, the City of Tallinn will once again organize collection rounds for hazardous household waste and reusable items. These rounds allow residents to conveniently, safely, and sustainably dispose of hazardous materials and give new life to items they no longer need.

At designated stops in each city district, two collection vehicles will be available: one for hazardous waste and another for reusable goods.

"These collection events make it easy for residents to dispose of household hazardous waste and reusable items near their homes," said Tallinn Deputy Mayor Margot Roose. "They are part of Tallinn's broader goal to promote a circular economy, reduce waste generation, and support separate collection, helping to protect the environment and extend the life of useful items."

Rein Kalle, Head of Tallinn's Circular Economy Center, noted that careful preparation has gone into the collection rounds and that the volume of collected items continues to grow. "This time, we also want to draw attention to the increasing volume of e-cigarettes among electronic waste. Their batteries contain hazardous substances that require proper disposal," Kalle added.

Hazardous waste accepted during the collection rounds includes packaging contaminated with hazardous substances, batteries (including lead-acid batteries), expired medicines, leftover paints, varnishes, glues and solvents, oils and greases, various lubricants, absorbents, filter materials, contaminated cloths and protective clothing, oil filters and antifreeze residues, sharp and infectious waste such as used syringes, garden pesticides and fertilizer residues, chemical waste (e.g. acids, alkalis, photo chemicals), hazardous cleaning products, mercury-containing waste such as old thermometers, fluorescent tubes, and energy-saving light bulbs, as well as discarded electrical and electronic equipment, including e-cigarettes.

Reusable items that will be accepted include clean and intact books, dishes and kitchen utensils, clothing and home textiles, toys, footwear, hobby and sports equipment, bicycles, home décor items such as figurines and tablecloths, accessories like jewelry, bags, belts, and glasses, and smaller working electronics such as hair dryers, toasters, kettles, mixers and microwave ovens.

Larger reusable items such as furniture or household appliances (e.g. fridges, stoves) are not accepted during the mobile collection rounds. These can be taken to the reuse areas at the Paljassaare or Pääsküla waste stations, or donated to MTÜ Uuskasutuskeskus second-hand stores.

On Saturday, May10, collection rounds will take place in Kristiine and Pirita.

On Sunday, May 11, collection rounds will take place in Põhja-Tallinn and Lasnamäe.

The following weekend, on Saturday, May 17, the rounds will cover Nõmme and Haabersti.

On Sunday, May 18, they will happen in Kesklinn and Mustamäe.

The full schedule and stop locations are available on the City of Tallinn's website here.

---

