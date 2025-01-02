Tallinn opens collection points for disposal of old Christmas trees

To ensure old Christmas trees are disposed of in an environmentally friendly way, Tallinn has opened 83 collection points where residents can drop off their trees free of charge. Trees can also be taken to waste stations or be picked up by the local waste management service.

"I encourage Tallinn residents to bring their Christmas trees to a nearby collection point after the holidays. This way, trees won't clutter the cityscape but will instead be reused for heat energy production," said Tallinn Deputy Mayor Margot Roose (Eesti 200). "Please remember that trees must be completely free of decorations, plastic, and other materials, as only clean trees can be processed into wood chips," she added.

The locations of collection points can be found online here.

The collection schedule is as follows:

Pirita: Until January 19

Kesklinn: January 3 to 8

Mustamäe: January 3 to 26

Kristiine: January 3 to 27

Haabersti: January 3 to 30

Nõmme: Until January 19

Põhja-Tallinn: Until January 30

Lasnamäe: January 2 to February 3

Christmas trees are also accepted at all Tallinn waste stations. It's recommended to cut and bundle the tree before disposal. The fee for dropping off one cubic meter of tree waste at a waste station is €6.1. If transportation is not available, residents can order tree pickup from their local waste management provider and leave the tree next to the designated waste container at the agreed time.

Reusable artificial trees and Christmas decorations that are no longer needed can be taken to reuse rooms or Uuskasutuskeskus (Reuse Center). Non-usable artificial trees (plastic waste) and Christmas lights (electronic waste) must be taken to a waste station. Broken decorations can be disposed of in general waste containers.

More information including the full list of collection points is available here (in Estonian).

