Tallinn opens Christmas tree collection points

More than 70 Christmas tree disposal points have been opened across Tallinn by the city council.

Old Christmas trees are collected as waste which can be disposed of as "other bulky waste".

Transport by the waste collector can be ordered if residents do not own a vehicle. More information can be found here (in Estonian).

Christmas trees must be bare when disposed of and plastic, cloth or other materials and all Christmas decorations must be removed.

Artificial Christmas trees can be brought to reuse centers or be disposed of in mixed waste containers.

Christmas lights are categorized as electrical waste and brought to waste collection points.

