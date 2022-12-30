Tallinn opens Christmas tree collection points

News
Christmas tree.
Christmas tree. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

More than 70 Christmas tree disposal points have been opened across Tallinn by the city council.

Old Christmas trees are collected as waste which can be disposed of as "other bulky waste".

Transport by the waste collector can be ordered if residents do not own a vehicle. More information can be found here (in Estonian). 

Christmas trees must be bare when disposed of and plastic, cloth or other materials and all Christmas decorations must be removed.

Artificial Christmas trees can be brought to reuse centers or be disposed of in mixed waste containers.

Christmas lights are categorized as electrical waste and brought to waste collection points. 

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

18:41

New bill removes free intercity bus travel for children, disabled people

17:07

Estonia's average electricity price falls to €11 on New Year's Eve

16:00

ERR News end-of-year review 2022

16:00

Estonia not planning new COVID-19 measures after Chinese outbreak

15:36

Tallinn opens Christmas tree collection points

15:28

Tallinn public transport New Year's Eve disruptions

13:52

Ministry of Defense: Russian regime shows no signs of weakening

13:27

Eesti Gaas to reduce prices by 30 percent from February

12:19

Estonia spends €32 million on energy compensation measure over two months

11:09

Ships in Gulf of Riga and Pärnu Bay require early-season icebreaker help

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

28.12

Estonian ID cards can be picked up in supermarkets from mid-January

29.12

Former Prime Minister Edgar Savisaar passes away Updated

08:05

Thieves steal valuable late Tsarist-era Tallinn manhole covers

08:05

Not enough goods for the Amber Train

13:52

Ministry of Defense: Russian regime shows no signs of weakening

24.12

President Karis: You can be for peace when the war is over

28.12

Postimees: Estonian politicians highlight charade of Putin's Pskov visit

29.12

Kallas: Savisaar was a controversial but brilliant politician

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: