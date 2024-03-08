Patkuli stairs on Tallinn's Toompea to close for repairs

The Patkuli stairs on Tallinn's Toompea hill will be closed to pedestrians from March 18 to June 1 this year due to renovation work.

From June 1 to September 1, a new traffic management system will be in place, with half of the Patkuli stairs accessible, according to Tallinn City Government. According to the plans, the Patkuli staircase will be fully renewed by September.

During the renovation work, the stairs that have sunk and shifted out of place will be removed and repaired. New bases for the intermediate platforms will also be made and a new granite slab covering installed on the platforms. The rainwater gutters and retaining walls of the staircase will also be repaired and new wall coverings put in place.

The work will also include the restoration of the handrail and the upgrading of the stairs' external lighting.

The Patkuli stairs connects Tallinn's lower town with Toompea from the Baltic Sea side. The stairs were built in 1903.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!