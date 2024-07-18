Temporary changes to Tallinn's bus line 73 starting next week

Apartments at Kopli liinid in Tallinn.
Apartments at Kopli liinid in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Tallinn's bus 73 route, which connects the city center and North Tallinn, will temporarily be disrupted between July 22 and August 11.

Due to construction work at the intersection of Tööstuse, Kopli, and Sitsi streets, the route will be temporarily altered in both directions from Monday. Additional stops will also be introduced. 

During these changes, no current stops will be taken away, but there will be additional stops: Sitsi, Niidi, and Lõime.

Bus route 73 runs between Vana-Lõuna and Kopli liinid.

Passengers should take into account the extra time it will take to reach their destinations and be aware that walking distances to and from bus stops may increase, the city government said.

Information about these changes will be posted at the temporary stops and can also be found on the Tallinn public transport website at transport.tallinn.ee.

Editor: Helen Wright

About us

