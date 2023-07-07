Tallinn Old Town Medieval Days get underway

Tallinn's Old Town is the fitting setting for a Medieval Days festival which started Thursday and continues through the weekend.

Visitors will be able to watch tournaments, archery, chuckle over the no doubt side-splitting antics of court jesters, listen to early music played on authentic instruments, and watch various arts and crafts activities – in the latter case members of the public will be able to take part themselves, in workshop environments.

General organizer of the event Liina Veskimägi-Iliste said: "You can enjoy some medieval-style fun during these days. Just come along, take your time; take a look at what the craftsmen are doing, the itineraries we have, and then also come along to the workshops."

One of these, Master Urmas, taught nimble hands of all ages to make cane crowns from his workshop.

"This is a decoration, one which you can hang up anywhere. In making it, you can also learn some geometry. It's octagonal in shape, but if you make a lot of them, you can end up with a huge final product," he said of his creations.

"Those who work here in the village don't have time to dash to a cafe somewhere, so we eat on the spot," another participant, Lembe-Maria, said – though plenty of cafes and other eateries and refreshment pit-stops will be open to those taking things at a leisurely pace.

As per tradition, the Old Town Medieval days started at the Viru Gates as knights, ladies, esquires, artisans and others assembled, before wending their way to the Town Hall Square (Raekoja plats) to declare the market fully open.

The event runs to Sunday, with more information in English here.

