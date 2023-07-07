Tallinn Old Town Medieval Days get underway

News
Start of Tallinn's Medieval Days festival, Thursday, July 6, 2203.
Start of Tallinn's Medieval Days festival, Thursday, July 6, 2203. Source: ERR
News

Tallinn's Old Town is the fitting setting for a Medieval Days festival which started Thursday and continues through the weekend.

Visitors will be able to watch tournaments, archery, chuckle over the no doubt side-splitting antics of court jesters, listen to early music played on authentic instruments, and watch various arts and crafts activities – in the latter case members of the public will be able to take part themselves, in workshop environments.

General organizer of the event Liina Veskimägi-Iliste said: "You can enjoy some medieval-style fun during these days. Just come along, take your time; take a look at what the craftsmen are doing, the itineraries we have, and then also come along to the workshops."

One of these, Master Urmas, taught nimble hands of all ages to make cane crowns from his workshop.

"This is a decoration, one which you can hang up anywhere. In making it, you can also learn some geometry. It's octagonal in shape, but if you make a lot of them, you can end up with a huge final product," he said of his creations.

"Those who work here in the village don't have time to dash to a cafe somewhere, so we eat on the spot," another participant, Lembe-Maria, said – though plenty of cafes and other eateries and refreshment pit-stops will be open to those taking things at a leisurely pace.

As per tradition, the Old Town Medieval days started at the Viru Gates as knights, ladies, esquires, artisans and others assembled, before wending their way to the Town Hall Square (Raekoja plats) to declare the market fully open.

The event runs to Sunday, with more information in English here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

09:58

Analyst on 'greedflation': It's good fishing in muddy waters

09:44

Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur welcomes new Finnish counterpart

09:32

Former EKA site developer still awaits City of Tallinn construction permit

09:16

Ingrid Neel out of Wimbledon women's doubles in round one

09:04

Center Party whip: Congress urgently needed to resolve rift

08:51

Tallinn Old Town Medieval Days get underway

08:41

Anett Kontaveit's 13-year pro career ends in defeat in Wimbledon round two

06.07

Government may pay shale oil workers to take new lower paid jobs

06.07

Tallinn Airport buys new equipment to scan liquids, electronics in luggage

06.07

Kõlvart perplexed by donation vote 'hysteria'

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

03.07

New residential area with 1,000 apartments planned for Tallinn's outskirts

06.07

Average road speed measurement trials to take place through summer

05.07

Ericsson to build €155 m production and technology facility in Tallinn

06.07

Profits account for 40 percent of recent price hike

06.07

Tallinn hotels unable to make up for winter shortfall this summer

06.07

Pruunsild donates €1 million to three opposition parties, Center returns it Updated

06.07

Tallinn Airport buys new equipment to scan liquids, electronics in luggage

05.07

Almost one-third of luxury cars registered as company vehicles

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: