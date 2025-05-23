X!

Tallinn Old Town Days to celebrate Year of the Estonian Book

Tallinn Old Town Days.
Tallinn Old Town Days. Source: Arno Mikkor
This year's Tallinn Old Town Days festival takes place on June 6-8. The three-day festival includes over 200 events all over the Estonian capital and opens with a free concert by Estonian folk-rock trio Trad.Attack!, which is likely to be their last in Tallinn for the foreseeable future.

According to Tallinn Deputy Mayor for Culture Kaarel Oja (SDE), Tallinn Old Town Days is one of the highlights of summer in the Estonian capital.

"The packed program includes several guided tours that reveal the unique stories of the Old Town's hidden corners. While steeped in history, the Old Town is also a lively space filled with contemporary cultural events," said Oja.

This year's event is inspired by the Year of the Estonian Book, with a special focus on Estonian books, writers, poets, and guardians of the written word.

Tallinn City Archives will open its doors to the public especially for the festival, offering a rare opportunity to explore the vaults and storage rooms where, among other treasures, Estonia's oldest document from 1237 and the oldest surviving Estonian-language book from 1535 are kept.

There will also be live concerts from both Estonian and international artists on different stages throughout the city, and a handicraft market on Niguliste tänav.

Tallinn Old Town Days. Source: Vahur Lõhmus

The 43rd Tallinn Old Town Days begins on Friday, June 6 at 7 p.m. in Toompark, with an opening concert from Trad.Attack! The three-day festival will conclude on the evening of Sunday, June 8 with Jaak Juske's popular ghost story tour.

More information about Tallinn Old Town Days, including the full program of events, is available here.

Tallinn Old Town Days to celebrate Year of the Estonian Book

