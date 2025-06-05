Get your pet microchipped for free at Tallinn Old Town Days

The City of Tallinn, in cooperation with the Agriculture and Food Board, will provide an opportunity for pet owners to get their animals microchipped for free and, if needed, vaccinated against rabies on Saturday (June 7).

Cats, dogs, or rabbits can be microchipped, registered in the pet register, and vaccinated against rabies by Snelli Pond from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Animal welfare organisations and institutions will be on hand to offer advice on how to best care for your pet.

"Pets are wonderful companions, but they require care like any other member of the family. Sometimes they wander off, causing distress for their owners. To make sure these situations end well, it's essential for pets to be microchipped and for owner details to be up to date in the pet register," said Esme Kassak, acting Head of the Pet Welfare Service at the Tallinn Urban Environment and Public Works Department.

Registering pets in the pet register is mandatory in Tallinn.

As of early June, over 33,000 dogs and 39,000 cats are registered. In reality, the number of pets is higher, but not all have been entered into the system, the City of Tallinn said in a press release.

It is also recommended to register other types of pets, such as rabbits or parrots—though the method of marking may vary depending on the species.

More information can be found on the Estonian Society for the Protection of Animals' website.

