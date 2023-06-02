Gallery: Temporary park opens in Tallinn's Old Town

A temporary park was opened in Tallinn's Old Town on Friday and will remain on site until September.

The development consists of wooden benches, trees, and flower planters and cost the city 75,000. It offers residents a versatile living and working space, the council said.

During the summer months, performances often take place on the square, including Old Town Days which take place this weekend.

