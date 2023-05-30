Gallery: Temporary park being built in Tallinn's central square for summer

News
A temporary park is being built in Tallinn's Town Hall Square (Raekoja Plats).
A temporary park is being built in Tallinn's Town Hall Square (Raekoja Plats). Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

From June to September, Tallinn's Town Hall Square (Raekoja Plats) will be home to a temporary park, which has been designed by landscape architects.

The temporary park is the latest of so-called short-term spatial interventions in Tallinn as part of the Green Tracks "Rohejälg" project and will include seating for visitors to the Estonian capital's central square, as well as other landscaping features, urban art objects and activities.

In addition to the spatial transformation of Town Hall Square, this year Tallinn is also planning to clean up the coastal areas near Linnahall and the cruise harbor.

A promenade will connect the waterfront with new green areas.

A year-round sauna will also be opened on the beach next to Linnahall, and a street catering area will be built in front of the cruise terminal. Lectures on topics related to environmental awareness will also be held.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

20:08

Estonia considering new rules as drones become more widespread

18:16

Warships arrive in Tallinn for NATO's Baltops naval exercise

17:31

Police dogs Isaac and Little Müü help keeping order in Hiiumaa

16:55

Unions reach agreement with employers on minimum wage increase

16:40

Gallery: Temporary park being built in Tallinn's central square for summer

16:10

Infortar postpones IPO until fall due to Gaso purchase

15:26

Susan Lilleväli appointed Ministry of Defense deputy secretary general

15:12

State prosecutor rejects Margus Kurm officials' work rotation claims

15:02

Scientific Council proposes thorough state audit of pandemic period

14:31

President Karis: Hiiumaa merits good travel connections with the mainland

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

15.05

Fiona Hill: Ukraine in the new world disorder

29.05

€40 million to be allocated for development of Tallinn's tram lines Updated

09:33

Study: Only half of cars in Estonia driven every day

12:52

Mikhail Shishkin: West bears responsibility for Ukraine war

29.05

Belarus and Russia oppose Estonia's OSCE chairmanship

29.05

Tsahkna: Estonia to resist Russia's pressure within OSCE

07:52

Feature | Estonia's English-language podcasts, all in the one place

11:33

Mihkelson: Moscow covertly taking over Belarus next to fighting in Ukraine

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: