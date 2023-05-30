Gallery: Temporary park being built in Tallinn's central square for summer

From June to September, Tallinn's Town Hall Square (Raekoja Plats) will be home to a temporary park, which has been designed by landscape architects.

The temporary park is the latest of so-called short-term spatial interventions in Tallinn as part of the Green Tracks "Rohejälg" project and will include seating for visitors to the Estonian capital's central square, as well as other landscaping features, urban art objects and activities.

In addition to the spatial transformation of Town Hall Square, this year Tallinn is also planning to clean up the coastal areas near Linnahall and the cruise harbor.

A promenade will connect the waterfront with new green areas.

A year-round sauna will also be opened on the beach next to Linnahall, and a street catering area will be built in front of the cruise terminal. Lectures on topics related to environmental awareness will also be held.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!