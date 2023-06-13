Gallery: Urban Space Street Festival begins in Tallinn

Saturday marked the beginning of the second Tallinn Urban Space Festival, which will continue until June 18. During the festival, a portion of Rävala puieste will be closed to car traffic.

The festival's primary organizer, Pille Laiakas, said that the festival, which was held for the first time in August of last year, has undergone significant changes in preparation for the new edition. She explained that in August 2022, the festival's emphasis was on a more intensive, educational program to facilitate a meaningful discussion about the streets and the environment during the two-day festival, whereas this year's program has more space and freedom.

This year's festival includes toddler sports mornings, free concerts, seminars, fairs and exciting surprises. In addition to music program on the opening night of the festival, a table tennis tournament took place as well.

