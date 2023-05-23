Tallinn's urban space festival closes part of Rävala puiestee for a week

In mid-June, Tallinn will host another urban space festival. As was the case last year, a small part of Rävala puiestee will be closed for the duration of the festival.

Rävala puiestee, between Solaris Center and Kentmanni tänav, will be closed from June 10 to 18 for the Urban Space Festival.

Nonetheless, a minor exception will be made, Tallinn's Deputy Mayor Madle Lippus told ERR.

"As it has become very difficult to get around Tallinn by car, one lane of Kentmanni will be left open for traffic," she said.

Lippus recommends walking, cycling or taking public transportation in Tallinn's downtown center whenever possible. "This certainly will make us feel better and will reduce the overall density of traffic in the city," the deputy mayor said.

She said the possibility of canceling this year's urban space festival had been considered, due to the extraordinary number of road construction projects taking place in the city center at the same time.

"We thought about that; however, it seems crucial to organize this event that highlights the human values of urban space. After all, Rävala puiestee is not a particularly busy street. The traffic will keep moving," she said, adding that there is "a need to communicate optimism and perspective to this situation and that is exactly what the urban festival aims to achieve."

This year, a day of the festival will be dedicated to mental health. "It is an essential component of the urban environment — from the perspective of mental health and well-being — that the city is walkable, has sustainable mobility and that there is greenery," she said.

