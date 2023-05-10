Tallinn Transport Department head to leave post

News
Andres Harjo.
Andres Harjo. Source: ERR
News

The city government of Tallinn decided on Wednesday to release from office the director of the capital's transport department, Andres Harjo.

The decision is based on a request from Harjo himself who wants to leave from July 1, the daily Postimees reports. "But we have agreed that I will stay on until they find a new head for the department," Harjo, who has been in charge of the department since 2006, said.

Harju said that he has spent more than long enough in the job and would like to try new things. "It is not sensible to spend your entire working life in one place," he remarked.

The outgoing head of the Tallinn Transport Department added that extensive roadworks that are wreaking havoc in Tallinn traffic should not be interpreted as the reason for him leaving.

Roadworks and construction projects coinciding in the heart of Estonia's capital Tallinn have resulted in worse than usual congestion in recent weeks, which situation is not set to improve much this summer.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

16:30

Tallinn Mayor: 'Critical' traffic situation to last at least to year end

15:46

Gallery: Former president Arnold Rüütel celebrates his 95th birthday

15:46

TLT: Tallinn roadworks behind public transport delays of up to half-an-hour

15:01

Expenses for Estonian leaders' overseas trips sometimes covered by hosts

14:15

ISS chief on Russia's stage near Narva: It's okay, let people feel good

13:29

Varro Vooglaid ERR supervisory board appointment awaits TTJA decision

12:52

Tallinn Transport Department head to leave post

12:28

Supervisory board recalls Slava Ukraini manager Johanna-Maria Lehtme Updated

12:20

Kristina Kallas: Slava Ukraini investigation a good thing

11:42

Port of Tallinn Q1 2023 profits down even as revenues rise

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

09.05

Narva Museum hangs poster facing Russia depicting Putin as war criminal Updated

08.05

Juškin: Russia to become a dictatorship after Ukraine loss

09.05

Crowds gather in Narva to watch Victory Day concert on Russia's border

09.05

Estonian prosecution launches criminal proceedings in Slava Ukraini case

09.05

Vandals deface three memorials in Ida-Viru County

09.05

Gallery: May 9 commemorated in Tallinn

09.05

Majority of Estonian residents support same-sex marriage

09.05

Another major Tallinn transport infrastructure project starts early summer

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: