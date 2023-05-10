Tallinn Transport Department head to leave post

The city government of Tallinn decided on Wednesday to release from office the director of the capital's transport department, Andres Harjo.

The decision is based on a request from Harjo himself who wants to leave from July 1, the daily Postimees reports. "But we have agreed that I will stay on until they find a new head for the department," Harjo, who has been in charge of the department since 2006, said.

Harju said that he has spent more than long enough in the job and would like to try new things. "It is not sensible to spend your entire working life in one place," he remarked.

The outgoing head of the Tallinn Transport Department added that extensive roadworks that are wreaking havoc in Tallinn traffic should not be interpreted as the reason for him leaving.

Roadworks and construction projects coinciding in the heart of Estonia's capital Tallinn have resulted in worse than usual congestion in recent weeks, which situation is not set to improve much this summer.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!