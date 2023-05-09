Utilitas pipeline work latest disruption to central Tallinn streets

Further roadworks in Tallinn will begin next Monday, May 15, when district heating firm Utilitas starts infrastructure work on a stretch of Liivalaia, between Tartu mnt and Juhkentali.

The work will lead to the part closure of Liivalaia in an area of the city center already affected by two major infrastructure projects, and will last till mid-October.

Preliminary work starts May 10, while a 2+1 configuration will be in place, ie. one lane only, rather than two will be open in one direction, once the work proper gets underway.

The latest street sections to be hit by infrastructure works are Liivalaia, between Tartu mnt and Juhkentali (in dark blue) and a stretch of Lastekodu (red) which will be one-way. Source: Google Maps

Furthermore, the section of Lastekodu street will become one-way in the stretch between Liivalaia and Kreutzwaldi (see map above).

The initial stages will not further affect public transport routes, though the the Hotell Olümpia bus stop, currently located at Liivalaia 40, will be moved on a temporary basis, about a 100m towards Juhkentali.

​Tallinn Transport Authority has revised the traffic lights of the side streets in the area, including those on Odra and Juhkentali streets, to enable side streets to accommodate a higher through-flow of vehicles than usual, while the work is ongoing.

New traffic restrictions to an already overburdened city center zone were also added Tuesday: The northern section of Ahtri is now closed to traffic, between Paadi and Laeva. This affects bus routes 20, 20A, 34 and 66 through to August 31 as things stand.

Information about traffic management changes can be found on the City of Tallinn website.

