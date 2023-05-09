Utilitas pipeline work latest disruption to central Tallinn streets

News
The intersection of Liivalai and Juhkentali.
The intersection of Liivalai and Juhkentali. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Further roadworks in Tallinn will begin next Monday, May 15, when district heating firm Utilitas starts infrastructure work on a stretch of Liivalaia, between Tartu mnt and Juhkentali.

The work will lead to the part closure of Liivalaia in an area of the city center already affected by two major infrastructure projects, and will last till mid-October.

Preliminary work starts May 10, while a 2+1 configuration will be in place, ie. one lane only, rather than two will be open in one direction, once the work proper gets underway.

The latest street sections to be hit by infrastructure works are Liivalaia, between Tartu mnt and Juhkentali (in dark blue) and a stretch of Lastekodu (red) which will be one-way. Source: Google Maps

Furthermore, the section of Lastekodu street will become one-way in the stretch between Liivalaia and Kreutzwaldi (see map above).

The initial stages will not further affect public transport routes, though the the Hotell Olümpia bus stop, currently located at Liivalaia 40, will be moved on a temporary basis, about a 100m towards Juhkentali.

​Tallinn Transport Authority has revised the traffic lights of the side streets in the area, including those on Odra and Juhkentali streets, to enable side streets to accommodate a higher through-flow of vehicles than usual, while the work is ongoing.

New traffic restrictions to an already overburdened city center zone were also added Tuesday: The northern section of Ahtri is now closed to traffic, between Paadi and Laeva. This affects bus routes 20, 20A, 34 and 66 through to August 31 as things stand.

Information about traffic management changes can be found here:

Information about traffic management changes can be found on the City of Tallinn website.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mirjam Mäekivi

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

20:51

Elering, Germany discuss building undersea cable

19:59

Crowds gather in Narva to watch Victory Day concert on Russia's border

17:07

Vandals deface three memorials in Ida-Viru County

17:06

Gallery: May 9 commemorated in Tallinn

16:13

Security expert finds Putin's May 9 speech sapless

15:57

Estonian prosecution launches criminal proceedings in Slava Ukraini case

15:45

Police restricts car access to former Soviet memorial tank site in Narva

15:30

Health Board confirms E.coli contamination in Kuressaare

15:15

Utilitas pipeline work latest disruption to central Tallinn streets

14:47

European of the Year title bestowed on Kaja Kallas

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

08.05

Juškin: Russia to become a dictatorship after Ukraine loss

13:52

Narva Museum hangs poster facing Russia depicting Putin as war criminal Updated

06.05

Slovak national arrested in Russia after swimming across Narva River

27.04

EDF head: Russia should dissolve into many small countries with less power

08.05

Government confirms tax changes, sends bill to Riigikogu

08.05

Mayor: Mariupol Drama Theater graffiti sprayed in Narva is a 'provocation'

08:20

F-22 Raptors deploy to Ämari in NATO eastern flank deterrence duties

10:24

Europe Day celebrations start 3 p.m. in Tallinn's Freedom Square

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: