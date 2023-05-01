Bolt lowers electric scooter speeds in Tallinn's Kesklinn

Bolt has lowered the maximum speed of its electric scooters to 20 kilometers per hour in the center of Tallinn from May 1. The previous top speed was 25 km/h.

The move is part of a pilot project between Tallinn City Government and the Police to calm and change traffic behavior. The results will be announced by the end of June.

The first part of the project will lower scooter speed limits in Kesklinn, where high amounts of light vehicles are used, and in June the project will start to look at parking.

--

