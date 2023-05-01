Bolt lowers electric scooter speeds in Tallinn's Kesklinn

An example of some not-so-great e-scooter parking.
An example of some not-so-great e-scooter parking. Source: Mait Ots / ERR
Bolt has lowered the maximum speed of its electric scooters to 20 kilometers per hour in the center of Tallinn from May 1. The previous top speed was 25 km/h.

The move is part of a pilot project between Tallinn City Government and the Police to calm and change traffic behavior. The results will be announced by the end of June.

The first part of the project will lower scooter speed limits in Kesklinn, where high amounts of light vehicles are used, and in June the project will start to look at parking.

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

