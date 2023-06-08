Liivalaia-Tartu mnt intersection to see further traffic restrictions

The latest phase of traffic disruption in central Tallinn will commence on Sunday at the intersection of Tartu maantee and Liivalaia.

The intersection is in fact a crossroads, which lies at the westernmost end of Tartu mnt – that route continues beyond the junction as Rävala pst, and is less affected, though still affected, by the work than the Liivalaia-Pronksi route.

The work itself involves laying a district cooling network, a relatively new concept.

Traffic has already been disrupted for several weeks between Liivalaia and its continuation to the North, Pronksi, though the one lane open in that direction will remain in place.

Making a left turn into Rävala (see cover image plus map below) will also be down to one lane from this Sunday, June 11, while walkways will continue to be provided for pedestrians.

The number of lanes open will also vary depending on the time of day; at night (8 p.m. to 6 a.m.), one lane is open in either direction along the East-West Tartu mnt/Rävala pst axis, while in daytime hours, two lanes are open plus the left turn lane, in both directions.

In other words, Liivalaia-Pronksi remains snarled for the meantime.

The Liivalaia/Pronksi-Tartu mnt/Rävala intersection. Source: Google Maps

The current phase of this work will run to the last day of June.

The district cooling network, summer's corollary to the more well-know district heating system, allows temperature regulation in larger buildings, done in an environmentally friendly way and using cooling water to do so.

AS Utilitas is managing the system, with AS KE Infra carrying out the actual construction work.

Tallinn city authorities say that the timing is such that the work starts after the end of the school year, but ahead of July's Youth Song and Dance Festival (Noorte tantsu- ja laulupidu), in order to minimize disruption as far as possible.

The North-South Jõe-Pronksi route, Gonsiori, which bisects this road, and Laikmaa running parallel to Pronksi a few blocks to the West, have been subject to upheaval for several months now, as have adjacent thoroughfares such as Ahtri, Narva mnt and Kunderi. In essence avoiding traveling by car in central Tallinn through the summer – a time when many residents clear out to more rural surroundings in any case – is advisable.

Several city projects all fell at the same time, partly due to budgetary reasons, including the use of EU funds.

In addition to the district cooling work, extending the tram connection to the Old City Harbor, and infrastructure as well as more cosmetic changes to Jõe and Pronksi are among the main objects. On the outskirts of central Tallinn, improvements to Vana-Kalamaja, to the West, and planned work on the Tondi rail crossing to the South, mean that disruption can also be experienced in these areas too.

