Change to departure time of last Tallinn-Tartu bus

News
Long-distance bus travel in Estonia.
Long-distance bus travel in Estonia. Source: Vladislava Snurnikova/ERR
News

The last daily Tallinn-Tartu bus departure time has changed, Tartu City Government reports.

Large-scale roadworks in the vicinity of the Old City Harbor also mean that the route, Tallinn-Tartu 158, will not stop there for the time being.

The new timetable, from Monday, May 29, as reported by Tartu City Government is:

11.30 p.m. Tallinn Bus Station.
11.35 p.m. Tallinn Airport.
12.35 a.m. Mäeküla.
12.40 a.m. Koigi.
12.47 a.m. Paia.
12.54 a.m. Adavere.
1.00 a.m. Puhu rist.
1.14 a.m. Puurmani rist.
1.41 a.m. Lõuna (Tartu).
1.45 a.m. Pauluse (Tartu).
1.50 a.m.T artu Bus Station.

NB all stops save for Tallinn and Tartu bus stations and Tallinn Airport are for disembarking only.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

16:10

Infortar postpones IPO until fall due to Gaso purchase

15:26

Susan Lilleväli appointed Ministry of Defense deputy secretary general

15:12

State prosecutor rejects Margus Kurm officials' work rotation claims

15:02

Scientific Council recommends corona audit to government or parliament

14:31

President Karis: Hiiumaa merits good travel connections with the mainland

13:38

Saks: There is a motive for the attack both in Ukraine and in Russia

12:59

Change to departure time of last Tallinn-Tartu bus

12:52

Mikhail Shishkin: West bears responsibility for Ukraine war

12:33

Hotels in Estonia say they could stretch to an 11 percent VAT rate

12:29

Estonia is a pioneer, yet science-based entrepreneurship is scarce

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

15.05

Fiona Hill: Ukraine in the new world disorder

29.05

€40 million to be allocated for development of Tallinn's tram lines Updated

29.05

Belarus and Russia oppose Estonia's OSCE chairmanship

29.05

Tsahkna: Estonia to resist Russia's pressure within OSCE

27.05

Estonian government ends long-standing agreement with Lutheran Church

09:33

Study: Only half of cars in Estonia driven every day

29.05

Minister of Justice Laanet wants to end legal assistance treaty with Russia

29.05

Estonian diplomat sees no signs of a power shift in Belarus

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: