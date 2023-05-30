Change to departure time of last Tallinn-Tartu bus

The last daily Tallinn-Tartu bus departure time has changed, Tartu City Government reports.

Large-scale roadworks in the vicinity of the Old City Harbor also mean that the route, Tallinn-Tartu 158, will not stop there for the time being.

The new timetable, from Monday, May 29, as reported by Tartu City Government is:

11.30 p.m. Tallinn Bus Station.

11.35 p.m. Tallinn Airport.

12.35 a.m. Mäeküla.

12.40 a.m. Koigi.

12.47 a.m. Paia.

12.54 a.m. Adavere.

1.00 a.m. Puhu rist.

1.14 a.m. Puurmani rist.

1.41 a.m. Lõuna (Tartu).

1.45 a.m. Pauluse (Tartu).

1.50 a.m.T artu Bus Station.

NB all stops save for Tallinn and Tartu bus stations and Tallinn Airport are for disembarking only.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!