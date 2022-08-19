Gallery: Tallinn's urban space festival continues on Friday

The final day of the "Tulevik on täna/v" festival is taking place on Rävala puiestee in Tallinn today which focuses on the capital's urban space, future and climate issues.

Speaking about the event organized by Tallinn City Council, Chairman Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) said: "The festival aims to showcase how diverse life in the city can be when the urban space is dedicated to people, in addition to cars."

"Our goal is to make Tallinn a more pleasant and greener place for people to live and to give momentum to these changes in Tallinn," he added.

Photos from the first day can be seen above.

