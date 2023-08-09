Defense Resources Agency chief: Changes will help save half million euros

The Defense Resources Agency (Kaitseressursside amet, KRA) renaming itself the National Defense Human Resources Center (Riigikaitse inimjõu keskus, RINK) is expected to cost the Estonian agency up to €30,000. The agency has been operating under its new structure since January already, however, which according to director general Anu Rannaveski will save half a million euros a year.

Speaking to ERR, Rannaveski said that no separate budget is planned for the name change, and that the tab will be covered from the agency's budget. As the entirety of the Ministry of Defense's HR planning and design has been under the KRA's remit since the start of the year, annual savings are expected to amount to more than half a million euros, she added.

"We have indeed previously handled various resources, including material resources, but today our focus is very clearly on human resources, on people and on ensuring that the defense field has those people on whom our defense capability relies," Rannaveski said, justifying the need for the name change.

The agency nonetheless isn't planning on designing a new logo. Instead, they will be swapping out stickers and labels on vehicles as well as signs on buildings that according to Rannaveski require regular maintenance anyway.

According to the official, various printed materials that have already been ordered bearing the old name will still be used, and new ones with the updated name won't be ordered until next year, once the name change process is complete.

Rannaveski added that material resources management previously in the KRA's remit was shifted into the hands of the Estonian Center for Defense Investments (ECDI). This change has brought savings with it already, as all human resources have specifically been consolidated under the KRA.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!