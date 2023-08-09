Defense Resources Agency chief: Changes will help save half million euros

News
Estonia's Defense Resources Agency (KRA).
Estonia's Defense Resources Agency (KRA). Source: Jenny Va/ERR
News

The Defense Resources Agency (Kaitseressursside amet, KRA) renaming itself the National Defense Human Resources Center (Riigikaitse inimjõu keskus, RINK) is expected to cost the Estonian agency up to €30,000. The agency has been operating under its new structure since January already, however, which according to director general Anu Rannaveski will save half a million euros a year.

Speaking to ERR, Rannaveski said that no separate budget is planned for the name change, and that the tab will be covered from the agency's budget. As the entirety of the Ministry of Defense's HR planning and design has been under the KRA's remit since the start of the year, annual savings are expected to amount to more than half a million euros, she added.

"We have indeed previously handled various resources, including material resources, but today our focus is very clearly on human resources, on people and on ensuring that the defense field has those people on whom our defense capability relies," Rannaveski said, justifying the need for the name change.

The agency nonetheless isn't planning on designing a new logo. Instead, they will be swapping out stickers and labels on vehicles as well as signs on buildings that according to Rannaveski require regular maintenance anyway.

According to the official, various printed materials that have already been ordered bearing the old name will still be used, and new ones with the updated name won't be ordered until next year, once the name change process is complete.

Rannaveski added that material resources management previously in the KRA's remit was shifted into the hands of the Estonian Center for Defense Investments (ECDI). This change has brought savings with it already, as all human resources have specifically been consolidated under the KRA.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

lihtsad uudised

watch on ETV

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:26

Discussions still underway for Pärnu County's Rail Baltic section route

17:55

FM: Estonia continues to support Belarus' civil society, democratic future

17:31

Insurance companies: Storm damage claims from Monday on the rise

17:30

Swine fever in South Estonia likely originates in Russia and Latvia

16:35

Watchdog: Investigation into whether SALK made illicit donations continues

16:32

Defense Resources Agency chief: Changes will help save half million euros

16:21

Government to pick car tax model in September

15:51

Maarja Vaino: Freed serfs and the surface gleam of freedom

15:04

New museum exhibition spotlights interiors of Estonia's foreign missions

14:47

Latvia's airBaltic finishes first half of 2023 with €14.6m net profit

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

07.08

'Dangerous' storm warnings issued across Estonia

07.08

Estonia will not revoke Russian, Belarusian citizens' residence permits

08.08

Aftermath of the storms: Electricity outages, damage to buildings and cars

14:17

Coastal engineer: Estonia is not a paradise with 'pleasant' climate change

10:28

Russian-taken military vehicle in Ukraine does not reveal Estonian secrets

08.08

Two people injured by Monday's storm

08.08

Baltic's biggest wind farm cornerstone laid in Estonia's Pärnu County

07.08

77 percent of Estonians prioritize reaching replacement birth rate level

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: