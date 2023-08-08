Defense Resources Agency wants to change its name

The Defense Resources Agency (KRA) wants to change its current name to the Defense Human Resources Center (RINK). The new name would take effect from the beginning of next year.

The KRA said in a press release that changing the name of the agency is a logical step, as the KRA's responsibilities have expanded since last year.

The new name is planned to be introduced from the beginning of 2024, and the draft was sent to the consultation round on Tuesday.

Director General of the Defense Resources Agency Anu Rannaveski said that the new name would reflect the agency's growth and development in new areas of responsibility.

"After careful consideration, we have decided to adopt the name that more accurately reflects our current activities and future ambitions. In 2022, a number of people-related functions were added to the KRA's remit, ranging from day-to-day HR services to career management. KRA's tasks started to include the design and implementation of human resources policies, recruitment, induction programs, in-service training, motivation systems, career planning, the management of employment and industrial relations," she said.

This year, the agency added the planning of national defense human resources and the organization of defense services to its areas of responsibility. The KRA will continue to oversee conscription and will promote national defense education in schools.

According to Rannaveski, the new name the actual functions of the agency.

The KRA is a government agency under the Ministry of Defense. The Agency was set up on August 1, 2005.

The KRA provides a service to the following defense-related bodies: the Ministry of Defense, the Defense Forces, the Defense Academy, the National Defense Investment Center, the Estonian War Museum, the CR14 Foundation, the Foreign Intelligence Agency.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!