Defense ministers agree on British Army units integration in Estonia

News
Ben Wallace (left) and Hanno Pevkur, at an earlier meeting in 2022.
Ben Wallace (left) and Hanno Pevkur, at an earlier meeting in 2022. Source: Ministry of Defense (Estonian).
News

An action plan is in place for the realization of a planned military divisional structure in Estonia which will include British Army units in its makeup, Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) says.

Minister Pevkur, attending the two-day NATO Vilnius Summit, said: "For Estonia, it is very important that we are moving forward with the integration of the U.K. brigade into our division."

"We know exactly which units will come to Estonia, and we have a plan for exercises to rehearse reinforcement – how the brigade earmarked for our defense will deploy to Estonia and how it will operate within the Estonian division," he went on, via a ministry press release.

The development represented the realization of a long-term goal for Estonia, minister Pevkur, added.

The minister had met his U.K. opposite number, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, for bilateral talks on the sidelines of the Vilnius summit.

These covered the implementation of new regional defense plans, and culminated in the signing of a joint declaration outlining the bilateral steps between Estonia and the U.K.

Estonia's defense forces chief "has to know exactly which units and what kind of equipment he can count on in wartime," Pevkur went on.

The two ministers also discussed the embedding of British Army staff officers into the command structure of the planned division in Estonia.

NATO's Eastern Flank (June 2022). Source: NATO

"These two main points – reinforcement exercises and U.K. officers in the command structure – are an important part of strengthening Estonia's defense capability and putting the new regional plans into practice. On our side, we will continue the accelerated development of our infrastructure to support both the U.K.'s permanent presence and reinforcements in times of need," Pevkur went on.

The NATO enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) Battlegroup, centered on a battalion-sized British Army unit as deployed on a rotational basis, is stationed at Tapa is British-led and has been in place since early 2017.

The changed security situation from February 2022 prompted the announcement at the Madrid Summit just over a year ago that a NATO divisional command structure, and a British brigade-sized deployment within that division, would be set up.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:40

Defense ministers agree on British Army units integration in Estonia

12:16

Kaia Kanepi starts ITF Netherlands tournament with a win

11:52

Flora keep Champions League hopes alive with narrow defeat in Poland

11:42

ERR unravels the tale of the €100,000 Nõmme sports club funding that wasn't

11:05

Estonia to build reception areas for 1,600 more Allied soldiers

10:30

Retail theft cases in Estonia up more than 50 percent from last year

09:50

Military ordnance found near Tapa station halted train traffic

09:24

Only a third of NATO states currently meet minimum defense spend threshold

08:58

Finland's finance minister expresses remorse over racist online posts

08:46

Defense minister: Definite, real progress made at NATO Vilnius Summit

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

NATO allies send 1,000 troops to help guard Vilnius summit

11.07

Estonia has biggest real estate and rental price increases in EU

11.07

Cases of Lyme disease have increased dramatically over the past year

11.07

Kallas: Defense plans show Estonia is ready to repel attack immediately Updated

11.07

Estonian PM: Ukraine's NATO membership is being taken seriously Updated

11.07

Baltic states to provide training areas for NATO air forces

11.07

Disc golf, a popular sport in Estonia, damages young trees

10.07

Estonia's electricity prices will be higher than Finland's this winter

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: