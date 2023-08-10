Eesti 200 MP: Annual car tax component should be axed

News
Toomas Uibo.
Toomas Uibo. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Toomas Uibo, member of the Riigikogu Economic Affairs Committee and the Eesti 200 party, said that Estonia should only lay down a registration tax on vehicles as an annual tax component would amount to punishing people.

Uibo told ERR that Eesti 200 MPs discussed the legislative intent for a car tax in Estonia during the group's meeting on Wednesday. While the coalition party has not shaped an official position yet, Uibo and an Eesti 200 expert working group believe an annual tax component would be unfair.

"Personally, I believe we could do away with the annual tax and only introduce a one-off registration tax," the MP said.

He explained that the idea behind a car tax is to promote a more environmentally friendly fleet in Estonia. Uibo said this means keeping older vehicles that are more expensive to own in other countries from being imported to Estonia.

"As concerns an annual tax, I cannot perceive there levers that would nudge or help modernize our fleet and it rather comes off as a punitive measure. Let us think of people in rural areas who need a car for lack of a proper public transport network," Uibo said.

The Eesti 200 MP emphasized that the party has not shaped an official position yet and will present the idea to its coalition partners.

Uibo also said that laying down an annual car tax from July next year would be premature.

"It is clear that Estonia's coffers are empty, while the tax should also work toward promoting a cleaner environment," the MP said, adding that any tax should be comprehensible for the population."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

lihtsad uudised

watch on ETV

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:23

Four Estonian hospitals seeking new executives

15:12

Almost every third registered vehicle unused in Estonia

14:55

Schools, businesses skeptical of vocational education reform

14:29

Danilson-Järg: Decoupling constitutional institutions from the government

13:57

Port of Tallinn profits see sharp decline in first half of 2023

13:52

Estonia to donate small arms to Ukraine

13:38

First car tax amendment proposals land

13:31

Gallery: Unique contact zoo to encounter parrots opens in Lasnamäe, Tallinn

13:06

Rally star Kalle Rovanperä takes part in Rae drifting event

12:33

Lääneranna Municipality returns businessman Parvel Pruunsild's donation

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.08

Coastal engineer: Estonia is not a paradise with 'pleasant' climate change

09.08

Russian-taken military vehicle in Ukraine does not reveal Estonian secrets

07.08

'Dangerous' storm warnings issued across Estonia

09.08

New residential and business quarter to be built in Tartu

09.08

Estonian actress Ita Ever dies

10:53

Tallinn installing green roofs on city center bus shelters

09.08

Insurance companies: Storm damage claims from Monday on the rise

07.08

Estonia will not revoke Russian, Belarusian citizens' residence permits

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: