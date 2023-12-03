Gallery: Estonian Drama Theater Christmas fair raises money for charity

Christmas fair at the Estonian Drama Theater in Tallinn, Saturday, December 2, 2023.
A traditional Christmas fair was held at the Estonian Drama Theater (Eesti Draamateater) in Tallinn allowed the public to purchase homemade handicrafts, art, snacks and food, and more.

The money collected from entry fees, a prize draw and cafe sales will go to charity, this year's recipient is Peaasi, which supports mental health among young people.

Sellers from the drama theater were joined by those from the Estonian National Opera (Eesti Rahvusooper), the Estonian Youth Theater (Eesti Noorsooteater), the Tallinn City Theater (Tallinna Linnateater) and the VAT Theater, as well as freelance theater artists, actors and theater-loving creative people also took part in the fair (see gallery).

Quizzes, a showcase of wigs from the theater's latest productions, musical interludes and even a yoga session were among the other diversions on offer.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Karmen Rebane

