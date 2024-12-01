Zoologist and nature promoter Fred Jüssi dies

On Sunday, renowned Estonian zoologist, nature photographer and advocate for the natural world Fred Jüssi passed away.

Fred Jüssi, a prominent Estonian zoologist, nature photographer and advocate for environmental awareness, was born on January 29, 1935, in Aruba. He arrived in Estonia in 1938 at the age of three.

Jüssi graduated from Tallinn Secondary School No. 20 in 1953 and subsequently enrolled at Tartu State University, where he studied biology, graduating in 1958. From 1958 to 1960, he worked as a teacher at Emmaste Basic School on Hiiumaa.

Between 1962 and 1975, Jüssi served as a conservation inspector for the Ministry of Forestry and Nature Conservation of the Estonian SSR. From 1976 to 1989, he was a freelance contributor to Estonian Radio.

Jüssi's interest in photography began around 1948 when he was inspired by Juhan Sakkeus, a preparator at the Museum of Natural History, to take his first photographs. In 1976, he made his first independent sound recordings in the forests near Laukasoo and along the Loobu River, marking the beginning of his lifelong passion for capturing the sounds of nature.

On February 1, 1979, Jüssi debuted the radio program Linnuaabits (Bird Alphabet), which aired weekly until December 1980. The program covered all bird species in Estonia, after which it evolved into Looduse aabits (Nature Alphabet), featuring recordings of birds, mammals, amphibians and insects.

Jüssi authored numerous books, articles and photo albums, as well as narratives, reflections and sound recordings on nature. He also participated in radio and television programs, gave interviews and delivered lectures. In 1980, he appeared in Rein Maran's film "Laanetaguse suvi," playing Vidrik, a forest ranger and the father of the protagonists.

Jüssi was dedicated to documenting Estonia's nature and landscapes while raising awareness about the importance of conservation.

In 1980, Jüssi signed the Letter of 40 Intellectuals, a notable declaration advocating for cultural and national preservation in Estonia.

Jüssi received numerous honors throughout his life, including the Order of the White Star, Fourth Class, in 1998, and the Order of the National Coat of Arms, Third Class, in 2006. In 2017, he was awarded the National Heritage Award, and in 2019, he received the Estonian Republic's Lifetime Achievement Award in Culture.

