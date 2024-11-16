X!

Last 'Finnish boy' World War II volunteer living in Estonia dies at 99

Estonian volunteers - the 'Soome poisid' - serving with the Sisu unit, pictured here in Lapua, Finland.
Estonian volunteers - the 'Soome poisid' - serving with the Sisu unit, pictured here in Lapua, Finland. Source: Archives of the Finnish Boys' Heritage Society
Artur Roopalu, an Estonian volunteer who fought with the Finnish Army in World War II against the Soviet Union, died in Tallinn on Wednesday at the age of 99.

The Estonian Embassy in Finland shared the news on social media: "We bow our heads in grief. They fought for the freedom of Finland and the honor of Estonia!"

The thousands of Estonian volunteers who joined the Finns in World War II are known as "Finnish Boys" (soomepoisid).

Roopalu was from Triigi municipality in Harju County and he went to Finland to fight in January 1944, Postimees reported on Thursday. He returned to Estonia in August 1944 and fought on the Tartu front.

He was caught and sent to prison camps twice by the Soviet authorities, from 1944-1947 in Kolyma in the Russian Far East and again from 1952-1954.

In 2015, Roopalu was awarded a Finnish state award, the Order of the White Rose first class medal. An honor reserved for "Finnish and foreign citizens distinguishing themselves in the service of Finland."

Approximately 3,500 Estonian volunteers fought alongside the Finns in the Winter War and the Continuation War resisting attempted Soviet occupation.

Their motto was "for the freedom of Finland and the honor of Estonia."

In 1944, some of the Finnish Boys also fought against the Soviet Union in Estonia, giving hope that the latter would regain its independence following successive Soviet, Nazi and Soviet occupation.

Editor: Helen Wright

