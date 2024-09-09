Pärnu exhibition 'Bird's Life' reflects on ties between humans, nature

News
"Bird's Life," a new exhibition at Pärnu's Museum of New Art (MONA). Source: ERR/Pärnu Museum of New Art
News

A new exhibition at the Pärnu Museum of New Art (MONA), reflects on the relationship between humans and nature – and teaches visitors how to navigate the bird world in Estonia's Kihnu dialect.

Opened last Wednesday, the exhibition "Bird's Life" is a vibrant display featuring Ural owls, typical mergansers and silk paintings of migratory birds.

"We assert that [19th century Estonian writer Friedrich Reinhold] Kreutzwald was right, as were all of his predecessors, that our ancestors spoke the language of the birds," said exhibition curator Mark Soosaar. "And I think we should get to know the sounds of nature and the habits and rules of survival in the wild better. Maybe then we wouldn't destroy our fellow humans on this earth either."

Through Soosaar's video films, visitors can get a glimpse into the lives of typical mergansers.

"Mergansers, I dare say, are really the domestic chickens of the coastal people, and a symbol of coastal life," he said.

The exhibition also features work by nature photographer Sven Zacek, this time focused on both older and more recent photos from the Ural owl's wintering period.

"What you see here are the solitary moments of winter, the self-care practiced by the Ural owl," Zacek explained. "Otherwise, during the spring and summer period, family life is a bigger priority for them – they're taking care of their young."

Zacek has been photographing Ural owls for years, but admits that he still remains passionate about capturing them on camera.

"This species has gotten under my skin," he acknowledged. "And I'll be continuing with it – every year. I got some great shots this year too."

Soosaar noted that museum visitors checking out the exhibition can also learn the names of various birds in the Kihnu dialect.

"The most magnificent bird name in the Kihnu dialect is the 'cat-headed goshawk' ('kassipeaga kanakull')," he highlighted. "It's none other than the common owl."

The exhibition's silk paintings of migratory birds are by artist Jaanus Ermann.

"Bird's Life" will remain open at Pärnu's Museum of New Art (MONA) through Sunday, October 6.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

12:43

Gallery: Niguliste Museum exhibition explores history of the unicorn

12:14

Pärnu exhibition 'Bird's Life' reflects on ties between humans, nature

11:45

Nothern lights more visible in Estonia this autumn

11:44

Asia expert: China is very good when it comes to influence

11:07

Center MP on controversial China visit: I am not embarrassed

10:19

Statistics: Estonia's July trade deficit narrows by €59 million on year

09:54

Estonia lose to Sweden in Nations League as Kristal becomes youngest ever international

09:35

Russian drone that entered from Belarus crashes in Latvia Updated

09:20

Former President Kersti Kaljulaid decides to enter race for EOK head

08:49

How did September 1 go in Sillamäe?

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09:35

Russian drone that entered from Belarus crashes in Latvia Updated

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

08:00

Kaja Kallas in sharp criticism of Michal administration's tax decisions Updated

08.09

Tallinn city architect: The entire city could be a paid parking zone

08.09

Tallinn apartment association fighting Rävala business quarter plan

05.09

Film shoots to disrupt Tallinn traffic in coming weeks

08.09

Tallinn Marathon win goes to Kenya, Estonian Tiidrek Nurme fourth

08.09

Around 100 diplomats have studied Estonian at U.S. Department of State institute

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo