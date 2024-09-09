Pärnu exhibition 'Bird's Life' reflects on ties between humans, nature

A new exhibition at the Pärnu Museum of New Art (MONA), reflects on the relationship between humans and nature – and teaches visitors how to navigate the bird world in Estonia's Kihnu dialect.

Opened last Wednesday, the exhibition "Bird's Life" is a vibrant display featuring Ural owls, typical mergansers and silk paintings of migratory birds.

"We assert that [19th century Estonian writer Friedrich Reinhold] Kreutzwald was right, as were all of his predecessors, that our ancestors spoke the language of the birds," said exhibition curator Mark Soosaar. "And I think we should get to know the sounds of nature and the habits and rules of survival in the wild better. Maybe then we wouldn't destroy our fellow humans on this earth either."

Through Soosaar's video films, visitors can get a glimpse into the lives of typical mergansers.

"Mergansers, I dare say, are really the domestic chickens of the coastal people, and a symbol of coastal life," he said.

The exhibition also features work by nature photographer Sven Zacek, this time focused on both older and more recent photos from the Ural owl's wintering period.

"What you see here are the solitary moments of winter, the self-care practiced by the Ural owl," Zacek explained. "Otherwise, during the spring and summer period, family life is a bigger priority for them – they're taking care of their young."

Zacek has been photographing Ural owls for years, but admits that he still remains passionate about capturing them on camera.

"This species has gotten under my skin," he acknowledged. "And I'll be continuing with it – every year. I got some great shots this year too."

Soosaar noted that museum visitors checking out the exhibition can also learn the names of various birds in the Kihnu dialect.

"The most magnificent bird name in the Kihnu dialect is the 'cat-headed goshawk' ('kassipeaga kanakull')," he highlighted. "It's none other than the common owl."

The exhibition's silk paintings of migratory birds are by artist Jaanus Ermann.

"Bird's Life" will remain open at Pärnu's Museum of New Art (MONA) through Sunday, October 6.

--

