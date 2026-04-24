Estonian native chickens show remarkable genetic continuity

An analysis of DNA from ancient chicken bones from the Baltic Sea region and from the feathers of modern-day Estonian native chickens shows that the Estonian native chicken has retained local genetic heritage that has persisted for hundreds of years.

In contrast, a significant number of foreign genetic variants have been mixed into its Finnish relatives over time.

Archaeological evidence suggests that chickens began to be raised in Estonia no later than the early Middle Ages, likely as early as the 2nd–1st century BCE. Chickens were first mentioned in written sources in the Chronicle of Henry of Livonia, where they are described as part of the crusaders' spoils of war.

The Estonian native chicken is historically an indigenous local breed. This means it is a chicken that was raised in Estonian territory and adapted to local environmental conditions, and that was not selectively bred or crossbred with commercial breeds during breeding efforts. For centuries, native chickens were raised throughout Estonia, but today they have survived only in a few isolated locations.

Before the 20th century, chicken keeping was characterized by natural, low-input conditions, resulting in modest egg production of about 50–150 eggs per year. The eggs weighed roughly 50 grams, and native chickens began laying at 5–6 months of age. The birds themselves weighed between 1.3 and 2.4 kilograms. From the late 19th century onward, the numbers of native chickens gradually declined as commercial breeds displaced them. By the 1930s, native chickens survived only on islands and in remote rural areas.

Molecular biologist Mari Palgi acquired chickens, including native Estonian chickens, ten years ago. She has also joined the Estonian Native Chicken Society. "I have always been interested in indigenous breeds and plant varieties," she explained.

Finnish and Estonian researchers have now taken a closer look at native chickens, with samples also collected from Palgi's flock. The molecular biologist noted that native chickens in the Baltic region have generally been understudied. "Chickens have always received less attention than horses, cows, or some larger birds. In fact, we haven't really studied other larger poultry or turkeys much either," she commented.

Native chickens are known to exist not only in Estonia but also in Finland, Sweden, and Latvia. In Lithuania, however, it is no longer clear whether they still exist at all. "In Estonia, native chickens are very well adapted to local conditions. They are undemanding and not susceptible to many diseases—basically, they can manage on their own. They are carefree chickens that do not require special attention or pampering," Palgi described.

A recent study focused on the genetics of native chickens. Researchers examined three genetic regions: two genes under selection pressure and one mitochondrial region, and compared DNA obtained from ancient chicken bones with that of modern native chickens from the same area. In Estonia, archaeological finds were used to extract DNA, and their age was also determined using radiocarbon dating. Some of the chicken bones date back to around 200 BCE.

Estonian native chickens are very similar to the ancient archaeological finds. Source: Private collection

According to Palgi, the study shows that Estonian native chickens are very similar to ancient specimens. This is remarkable because there had previously even been doubts about whether they were truly "real" native chickens. Compared with Finland, for example — where chickens of Asian origin have been crossbred into the native population — the Estonian native chickens do not carry the corresponding mitochondrial maternal lineage marker. This indicates that the genetics of Estonian native chickens have remained purer.

In addition, native chickens show a relatively low frequency of a gene associated with intensive egg laying and larger egg size, which is common in modern industrial breeds. This means that native chickens have retained more of their original traits.

Although native chickens lay about half as many eggs as modern laying hens, they are hardy and long-lived. For example, a native chicken can live for ten years or more and can care for chicks even at an advanced age. In contrast, the lifespan of commercial hybrid hens often ranges from just one to four years, and they are rarely kept in production for more than a year.

According to Palgi, native chickens also differ from modern commercial breeds in behavior and appearance. They have a strong brooding instinct, which allows them to raise their own offspring. They are good fliers, lighter in build, shorter-legged, and have highly variable plumage.

They are also more cautious and somewhat wilder in temperament. If they are not handled consistently, they tend to keep their distance from humans. This wariness also helps them evade birds of prey. When a rooster gives a warning signal, the entire flock hides, for example in bushes or under woodpiles. Native chickens are usually kept in small flocks of about twenty birds. It is recommended to keep them free-range and, where possible, allow them to forage for food in a garden or pasture.

The research results indicate that the Estonian native chicken has survived as a locally adapted and genetically distinct population. According to Palgi, this makes the native chicken an important part of Estonia's cultural heritage. "Native chickens can also be found in old paintings and photographs, which confirms their long history in this region," she said.

Palgi emphasized the importance of Estonia standing up for its indigenous animal breeds. Just as the country has its own cow and horse, it should also have its own chicken. The Estonian Native Chicken Society, of which she is a member, works to ensure that this population is preserved into the future.

The scientists report their findings in the journal Heredity. The Estonian contributors include senior researcher Lembi Lõugas from Tallinn University and Associate Professor of Archaeology Eve Rannamäe from the University of Tartu.

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