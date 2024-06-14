Estonian scientists create board game to raise awareness of endangered seabirds

Scientists from the University of Tartu are collecting donations to create a board game about nesting seabirds. The project aims to broaden people's knowledge of the vulnerable creatures and the problems they face.

"While working in the Matsalu seabirds Kakrarahu Island nesting colony, we saw that the birds have many exciting nesting strategies that are intertwined with the location of the nest, as well as the relationships between different species. We felt that we could put all of this into the format of a board game to raise people's awareness about seabirds," Sepp told ERR.

"We are all big board game enthusiasts in the working group and so we started creating and testing the board game "Kajakasaar" together. We have been developing the game for two years now, and in all development decisions, we have always based it on what would be realistic and in harmony with what happens in nature," she added.

In the game, the players take on the role of black-headed gulls with the aim of nesting successfully. The winner is the one who manages to hatch all three of their eggs. For this, you must pick a suitable nesting place: different areas offer advantages, but there are also dangers in each spot.

The cards can be used to lay new eggs, send predators to other nests, or protect your own. Just like in nature, a lot is down to chance. The dice and weather wheel also bring in an element of luck. The dice choose whether the weather will be good or bad and if predators will notice the eggs on the gravel beach.

Chance decides weather conditions in the game. Source: Tuul Sepp.

Sepp and her team created a non-profit organization NGO Aves Maris to distribute the game. As well as raising people's knowledge of birds, it also wants to raise money for research. For example, every year scientists try to bring as many volunteers and students as possible to Matsalu.

"Unfortunately, the fees exceed the national grant's capacity to cover the cost of fieldwork. We have started covering some expenses out of our own pockets. If we managed to get more volunteers through the NGO then it would be a big help," said the animal ecologist.

Sea birds' nesting places are diminishing

Sepp said that seabirds, especially seagulls, have gained a bad reputation among city people, but they are one of the most vulnerable species. The disappearance of nesting places pushes the birds towards the city in search of a simpler lifestyle. The competition around nesting places has been noticed by the scientists at Matsalu.

She said the population density on Kakrarahu Island is increasing every day because there are more black-headed gulls and different species, such as silver gulls and muted swans. "All these birds have to compete more and more for a nesting place."

"Man-made environmental factors that affect the sea birds are marine pollution and overfishing, resulting in food shortages. In addition, climate change makes the bird's travels more dangerous. Understanding and protecting the seabirds better would help improve their status," Sepp explained.

The team is raising money on the Hooandja platform.

Kakrarahu board game Source: Tuul Sepp.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!