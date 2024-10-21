X!

Reintroduction project expands European mink's Estonian habitat to Saaremaa

A European mink with a tracking collar on the Estonian island of Hiiumaa.
A European mink with a tracking collar on the Estonian island of Hiiumaa. Source: Tiit Maran
In the Western Estonian islands, the European mink's habitat is expanding from Hiiumaa to Saaremaa as 60 minks are released there this year.

When Zoologist Martin Silts first opened the door of his car in a Saaremaa forest, the European minks he was transporting got their first whiff of the forest that would become their home.

"Their journey began in Germany at the start of October," Silts noted. "Then they traveled over 2,000 kilometers to Saaremaa, and we taught them how to catch live fish in enclosures. And now we're in the process of releasing them."

Saaremaa and Hiiumaa are now the only places in Estonia and in fact the surrounding region where efforts are underway to reintroduce the European mink. The small mammals disappeared from the Estonian mainland altogether around 30 years ago.

"In mainland Estonia, the American mink has taken over the rivers everywhere, and as the stronger species, it drives the European mink out," Silts explained. "Saaremaa and Hiiumaa are free of the American mink, so we're gradually populating various rivers in Saaremaa."

Since the European mink has been doing relatively well in Hiiumaa, the hope is that these animals will take to the forests and rivers of Saaremaa as well.

European mink being released on the Estonian island of Saaremaa in a reintroduction project. Source: ERR

In reality, they were actually quite shy about their new digs.

"It'll probably do just fine here on the river," the zoologist said. "They can eat crayfish here, and there are frogs and water voles along the riverbanks."

He highlighted that they've found male minks as old as six years old in the wild in Hiiumaa, suggesting a similar lifespan on the neighboring island if things go well. Females generally have shorter lifespans – about three to four years in the wild.

"One animal with a radio collar traveled 15 kilometers in just one night," Silts highlighted. "They can cover pretty long distances."

A total of 60 European minks are being released on the island of Saaremaa this year. The European mink is one of the most endangered small carnivores in the EU, with wild populations still remaining in only a small handful of countries.

--

Editor: Merili Nael, Aili Vahtla

