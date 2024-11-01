Natterjack toad habitats being restored on Saaremaa peninsula

For over ten years now, efforts have been underway on Saaremaa's Harilaid Peninsula to restore natterjack toad habitats. This year, the State Forest Management Center (RMK) has continued its work on the project.

Environmental officials have noted that no other species in Estonia has had habitats restored over such large areas as the natterjack toad (Epidalea calamita) – known in Estonian as the juttselg-kärnkonn or kõre.

More than a decade ago, dozens of hectares of previously planted but poorly growing forest were cleared on Harilaid Peninsula. Work to restore the toad's local habitats has continued in recent years as well.

This year, €21,000 of work was carried out across 20 hectares.

"First, we cleaned up the natterjacks' spawning waters, where they go to breed and reproduce in early spring," explained Bert Holm, a nature conservation specialist at RMK.

"And here, on a couple dozen hectares on the neck of the peninsula, we weeded out young pine and birch trees," he continued. "These trees need to be removed to prevent them from providing cover for the toad's predators, including raccoon dogs and foxes."

"They were singing in various ponds throughout this area," highlighted Environmental Board senior nature conservation specialist Ilona Lepik. "This is very encouraging, [and shows us that] we're on the right track and everything is being done right."

Decades ago, natterjack toads could be heard singing in many parts of the major Western Estonian island. Today, this toad is one of the country's most threatened species, and under category I protection.

Harilaid Peninsula may be one of the natterjack toad's largest natural habitats in Estonia, which is why extensive landscape restoration efforts have been undertaken there.

"In fact, looking across Estonia, this is very, very vital, because this is an area where we can recreate suitable conditions for [the natterjack toad] over a large area," Lepik highlighted. "Without all of the work we've done, it's likely this species would have already disappeared from Estonia."

--

