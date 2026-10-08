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Estonian team wins grueling week-long adventure racing world championship on Corsica

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The winning Estonian ACE La Sportiva team (from left): Tauno Riibak, Rain Eensaar, Reeda Tuula-Fjodorov and Timmo Tammemäe.
The winning Estonian ACE La Sportiva team (from left): Tauno Riibak, Rain Eensaar, Reeda Tuula-Fjodorov and Timmo Tammemäe. Source: ARWS - Adventure Racing World Series
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An Estonian team has won the adventure racing world championship on the Mediterranean island of Corsica, overtaking the world-ranked leaders on the penultimate stage.

This was an improvement on last year's world championships in Canada, where the Estonian team already took silver.

Adventure racing involves a multisport combination of expedition-length navigation, trekking, kayaking and cycling, with teams racing continuously for days.

The foursome of Rain Eensaar, Reeda Tuula-Fjodorov, Tauno Riibak and Timmo Tammemäe, competing as Estonian Ace La Sportiva, finished the 500km course in six days, eight hours and 45 minutes, beating out nearly 100 other teams.

The team passed French squad 400team Altore, leaders of the world rankings, only on the penultimate leg of the race.

The course, which began early Thursday morning, covered more than 500 kilometers with 20,000 meters of elevation gain.

The icing on the cake for Estonian competitors was that another Estonian team, Tactical Foodpack (Lauri Tammemäe, Anita Lehmann, Arvi Anton, Andris Ansabergs), took third place and the bronze medal.

A total of 98 teams took part in the championships in Corsica.

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Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kristjan Kallaste

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