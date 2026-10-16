Ralf Tribuntsov takes third at World Cup,sets Estonian record

Swimmer Ralf Tribuntsov set a new domestic record in the 100-meter backstroke at the World Cup stage in Astana, Kazakhstan, finishing third in 49.88 seconds.

It was the second time in his career he has swum under 50 seconds, improving last year's record by 0.04. Pieter Coetze won in 48.40, with Pavel Samusenko second in 49.29.

Tribuntsov qualified fifth from the morning heats in 50.70, then set the national record in the final.

The 32-year-old said he was especially pleased with the second half of the race, usually his weaker suit.

"[Estonian swimmer] Daniel [Zaitsev] and [coach] Toni [Meijel] are my lucky charms! As soon as they arrived, I got a medal! I'm incredibly happy, especially that I managed to swim the second half of the race faster, which is usually my weaker side. Today I managed to beat the other men precisely with the second half of the race," Tribuntsov said after the event.

"In the last 25 meters, when I came up from under the water, I already understood that there was still strength left, that I could fight and that this would be a decent swim. I managed to do exactly what I wanted, and that doesn't happen often in sport! The feeling in the water is quite good, so I'm expecting good results in other events too," he added.

Coach Meijel said a different competition schedule played a part too. At the previous two stages the 100m backstroke was on the third day, but in Astana, Tribuntsov could start his primary event on day one.

"A very decent swim! This time the 100m backstroke was on the schedule on the first day, and the Estonian record came fresh as well!" was Meijel's evaluation of his charge's performance.

Meijel said there is still room for improvement, noting some errors but highlighting Tribuntsov's strong final 25 meters.

Tribuntsov has improved his 100m backstroke time at every World Cup stage this year: Fifth in Baku in 50.12, fourth in Tashkent in 50.05, and third in Astana in 49.88. The final World Cup stage continues on Friday and Saturday, with Tribuntsov and Zaitsev down to swim the 50m freestyle on Friday.

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