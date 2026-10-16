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Pärnu named European City of Sport for 2027

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Pärnu city center.
Pärnu city center. Source: ERR/Verner Vilgas
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Pärnu has been awarded the European City of Sport 2027 title by the European Capitals and Cities of Sport Federation, the city announced.

This means a second Estonian city has been awarded the title in three years, after Tallinn held the role last year.

Mayor Siim Suursild said the recognition reflects work done so far but that the most important work lies ahead, with a focus on getting more people active.

"We are very pleased and have reason to be proud! The European assessment committee has given Pärnu the European City of Sport 2027 title. This is recognition of our work so far and confirms that we are moving in the right direction. But the most important work is still ahead," Suursild said via the city's website.

"For us, the European City of Sport title is not an end in itself. What matters is what we can do better in Pärnu through it — bring more people out to move, support our sports community and create opportunities for an active lifestyle to be a natural part of everyday life," he continued.

Pärnu has been awarded the title for next year. Source: Pärnu City Government.

The title is awarded by the European Capitals and Cities of Sport Federation, which works as a partner of the European Commission. It recognizes cities with strong sports infrastructure, the capacity to host sporting events and diverse opportunities for residents to take part in sport.

In early October, the federation's assessment committee visited Pärnu, toured its sports facilities and met local sports representatives.

"We got a very good overview of Pärnu and its sporting opportunities. Both the sports facilities and Pärnu's superb natural environment impressed me, creating very good opportunities for movement. Pärnu has a lot to offer as a sports city," said committee member and federation secretary general Hugo Alonso.

The European City of Sport is an annual recognition awarded by ACES Europe, a Brussels-based non-profit that works with EU institutions to promote sport, and is one tier of a scheme that also names European Capitals of Sport for larger cities and Towns or Islands of Sport for smaller communities. Tallinn was European Capital of Sport in 2025.

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Editor: Andrew Whyte, Maarja Värv

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