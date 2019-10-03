Ireland joins Tallinn's NATO Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence

The Republic of Ireland will join the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence (NATO CCDCOE) it was announced on Thursday.

The accession process will now begin after the Irish Ambassador to Estonia, Frances Kiernan, submitted a Letter of Intent to Colonel Jaak Tarien, the NATO CCDCOE director.

"With its strong digital economy and society, we believe that Ireland is a country that is very much aware of the security risks in cyberspace. Accordingly, the Irish decision to contribute to tackling various cybersecurity challenges at the international level along with a community of like-minded nations that we have in the CCDCOE is mutually beneficial, highly welcome and most timely having in mind the current Cyber Security Awareness Month," said Tarien.

The centre of excellence is a NATO-accredited knowledge hub, think-tank and training facility. The international military organisation focuses on interdisciplinary research and development, as well as training courses and exercises in the field of cybersecurity.

The heart of the Centre is a diverse group of international experts from 25 nations, including legal scholars, policy and strategy experts as well as technology researchers with military, government and industry backgrounds.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!